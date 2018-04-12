Whether swiped on a tight lunch break or enjoyed on a leisurely market stroll, the sandwich — at its best — is a thing of rare beauty. As London has grown wiser to stunning produce, careful preparation, and lucrative street food endeavours, its sandwich offering has improved in line with the city’s many excellent bakeries, with stalwarts holding their own against the new school. Packing the city’s cosmopolitan generosity, staggering variety, and enduring love for molten dairy into one map and between two slices of bread is a serious undertaking, but these are the sandwiches and shops that have risen to the challenge.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.