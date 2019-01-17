 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

14 Brilliant Places to Eat Lebanese Food in London

London’s Best Restaurant Pop-Ups Right Now

The Hottest New Restaurants in London, November 2021

A fish dish with scallop shells and oysters on ice at London seafood restaurant The Sea The Sea The Sea, The Sea [Official Photo]

Where to Find London’s Freshest Seafood

Slow-grilled dayboat turbot, briny oysters from Whitstable, sweet, tender shellfish, and more

by Adam Coghlan, James Hansen, and Jonathan Nunn Updated
View as Map
by Adam Coghlan, James Hansen, and Jonathan Nunn Updated
The Sea, The Sea [Official Photo]

For an island nation, Britain’s seafood culture is underdeveloped. Its rich waters do not give its coastal towns the kind of restaurants that are commonplace in the likes of Spain or Japan. Of course, the most common preparation for fish on this island is to batter it, fry it, and serve it with a mound of chipped potatoes. And yet, thanks to a new generation of London restaurants working with day boat suppliers, a few classics doing things the way they always have, and London’s immigrant communities ignoring Britain’s immaturity altogether, good seafood can be found in the capital. Here they are.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Sea, The Sea

Copy Link
174 Pavilion Rd, Chelsea
London SW1X 0AW, UK
020 7824 8090
020 7824 8090
Visit Website

The brilliantly creative Portuguese chef Leandro Carreira has partnered with seafood specialist Bonnie Gull’s co-founder Alex Hunter on an innovative seafood restaurant and champagne bar in Chelsea. Here, a number of dishes take inspiration from Japanese cuisine — like clams chawanmushi with broad beans and squid with pine nuts and sake — as well as platters like crab with waffles and lettuce, and poached lobster with olive oil and pepper.

A fish dish with scallop shells and oysters on ice at London seafood restaurant The Sea The Sea The Sea, The Sea [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

2. Scott's

Copy Link
20 Mount St, Mayfair
London W1K 2HE, UK
020 7495 7309
020 7495 7309
Visit Website

Scott’s started out as an oyster bar in 1851, but it has since evolved into one of Mayfair’s iconic restaurants, and a reliable ‘banker’ for date nights, meetings, or even solo visits at the bar for oysters and champagne. Dover sole rightly remains a Scott’s classic, served either simply grilled or with a silky meunière sauce, expertly filleted at the table by one of the slick front of house. It ain’t cheap, but a fine fish such as this deserves the royal treatment it gets here.

Whole Dover sole at Scott’s in Mayfair Scott’s [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

3. Wiltons Restaurant

Copy Link
55 Jermyn St, St. James's
London SW1Y 6LX, UK
020 7629 9955
020 7629 9955
Visit Website

Said to be one of the two oldest restaurants in London (the other is Rules), Wiltons began life as an oyster cart. It has evolved into a restaurant that services the most formal of Britain’s political class, a sort of hostelry on Jermyn Street. Notable for a range of quality smoked fish, a Royal Warrant for supplying oysters, and one of London’s only iterations of the 1970s slice of nostalgia, lobster thermidor, it’s a place to go all in.

Best seafood restaurants in London: Wiltons Wiltons [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

4. Bentley's Oyster Bar & Grill

Copy Link
11-15 Swallow St, Mayfair
London W1B 4DG, UK
020 7734 4756
020 7734 4756
Visit Website

Another seafaring centurion in the heart of Mayfair, Richard Corrigan’s temple to oysters is one of London’s most luxurious and luxuriant restaurant experiences. Start with one of six — or six of six — oysters, dip spoons into a coralled bisque of crab, and then, it’s decision time. Native shellfish — whether briny, chewy mussels or pinprick whelks — will always do well, but then so too will impeccable fish and chips or, to push out the proverbial boat, a whole lobster. It’s that kind of place.

London’s best seafood restaurants: Bentley’s in Mayfair Bentley’s [Official Photo]

5. Randall & Aubin Soho

Copy Link
14- 16 Brewer St, Soho
London W1F 0SG, UK
020 7287 4447
020 7287 4447
Visit Website

Randall and Aubin’s resplendent window display on Brewer Street in Soho fixates onlookers in the way that the neighbourhood’s sex shops once did. The restaurant remains one of central London’s most reliable restaurants to eat fresh shellfish — a full platter costs £44.50 per person and can be upgraded with a half lobster for an additional £22.50. Its white tiling and chess board floor recalls a seafood bar of yesteryear, which, in a changing and increasingly homogenised Soho, is something that should be cherished.

Best seafood restaurants in London: Randall and Aubin in Soho @randallandaubin

Also Featured in:

6. J Sheekey

Copy Link
28-33 St Martin's Ct
London WC2N 4AL, UK
020 7240 2565
020 7240 2565
Visit Website

J Sheekey, aka “Sheekey’s,” has been a major player on the West End fish and shellfish scene since the 1890s. It is as dependable as it is theatrical, and the exemplary fish pie’s velvety cream sauce over cod, salmon and haddock makes it a comfort-food superstar.

Fish pie at J Sheekey
John Carey/J Sheekey [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

7. Parsons

Copy Link
39 Endell St
London WC2H 9BA, UK
020 3422 0221
020 3422 0221
Visit Website

Covent Garden — London’s tightly packed, brightly hit hub of pubs, cobbles, and theatres — is about as far from coastal tranquility as it’s possible to get. That’s before stepping into Parsons, accurately self-described as unassuming — the kind of unassuming that betrays quiet, rigid confidence in the seafood offer. Squid with inky rice, honking potted shrimp croquettes, and a whispering sea trout tartare with brisk Bloody Mary jelly: start here, and continue.

Best seafood restaurants in London: Potted shrimp croquettes at Parsons, one of the best snacks in central London Parsons [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

8. Westerns Laundry

Copy Link
34 Drayton Park, Highbury East
London N5 1PB, UK
020 7700 3700
020 7700 3700
Visit Website

A relatively recent emphasis — in no small part because of a growing relationship between London restaurants and Cornish suppliers — is being placed on English waters. Westerns Laundry, by the same operators, Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell, of Primeur and Jolene, is one of London’s best seafood restaurants. The cuttlefish and ham croquette remains a standout dish; langoustine with bloody marie rose is as good as minimal shellfish service gets; the rum baba has nothing to do with seafood but is an essential order nonetheless.

Best seafood restaurants in London: Prawns, cuttlefish, and natural wine at Westerns Laundry, one of the best restaurants in Islington Patricia Niven

Also Featured in:

9. Little Ochi

Copy Link
113 Dulwich Rd, Herne Hill
London SE24 0NG, UK
020 7737 7329
020 7737 7329

There’s no menu on walking in to this Jamaican seafood restaurant in Herne Hill, except the one stuck up on the far wall near a fridge. Actually, there’s no real indication of what to do. So here it is: walk directly to that fridge, and pick a fish — red snapper, bream, and sea bass among others. Tell the chef how to cook it: steamed in a sauce made of tomato, thyme and okra, fried with a side of bammy, or in brown stew with rice and peas. The price will depend on the size of the fish; there are sides: prawns and lobster. Take a seat, and wait.

Best seafood restaurants in London: fish at Little Ochi in Herne Hill Ira Edwards/Google Maps

10. Prawn on the Lawn

Copy Link
292 - 294 Saint Paul's Road, Highbury East
London N1 2LH, UK
020 3302 8668
020 3302 8668
Visit Website

Functioning fishmonger as well as a restaurant, this Highbury nook largely does very little to the quality seafood shipped up from its base in Padstow. Small dishes might include a tataki-style searing of tuna, cut with hot chilli and croaky spring onion, while a rotating cast of whole fish for the table best represents the considerable pedigree on show.

Best seafood restaurants in London: Prawn on the Lawn Prawn on the Lawn [Official Photo]

11. El Costeñito

Copy Link
Arch 146, Eagle Yard, Hampton St
London SE1 6SP, UK
07939 320656
07939 320656

El Consteñito tends towards costeña food, the cooking of Ecuador’s Pacific coast. On weekends it’s possible to find acidic bowls of encebollado, a tuna and onion soup often eaten for breakfast, creamy sopa marinera with mixed seafood and peanut sauce, or tsunami — a whole fisherman’s catch of squid, mussels, prawns and fish in thick broth. The more adventurous can try bandita — a hot and cold, surf and turf mix of guatita — honeycomb tripe in peanut cream — served with a ceviche of prawns and swordfish.

Best seafood restaurants in London: El Costenito in Elephant and Castle El Costeñito [Official Photo]

12. Costa Azul

Copy Link
102A Rockingham St
London SE1 6PG, UK
020 7403 5388
020 7403 5388

Costa Azul is one of the few Latin American restaurants in Elephant and Castle to specialise in Ecuadorian food, very much with a coastal bias. It’s the seafood that brings groups of people here every Thursday — Sunday evening: in soup, in stews, in rice, grilled, boiled, fried, in ceviche. Specifics: encocado mixto is a coconut rich stew of prawns, squids and mussels on rice; a super arroz marinero is essentially the same again, but mixed in with wet rice to a slightly-drier-than-risotto consistency with a side of sea bass fillet, breaded prawns and crab claws.

Best seafood restaurants in London: Costa Azul in Elephant and Castle Google Maps

13. Wright Brothers Borough Market

Copy Link
Borough Market, 11 Stoney St
London SE1 9AD, UK
020 7403 9554
020 7403 9554
Visit Website

At its best, seafood relies on unpredictability, freshness trumping all, so calling this shoal of restaurants across London “dependable” might come across the wrong way. That said, a reliable supplier is a good one, and Wright Brothers — which gets much of its catch from its own wholesale operation — offers up daily specials alongside dishes served everyday. Whether fish soup and rouille, a pint of Atlantic prawns, or Cornish sardines on toast, it’s quality fish treated well.

Best seafood restaurants in London: Wright Brothers at Borough Market Wright Brothers [Official Photo]

14. Brat

Copy Link
4 Redchurch St
London E1 6JL, UK
Visit Website

Freshly Michelin-starred Brat, which lives above Smoking Goat in Shoreditch, is named after the old English colloquialism for turbot. Seafood sourced from Cornwall is the focus, particularly a slow-grilled turbot in the style of a Basque grill, coaxed into the perfect combination of sweet flesh and melting collagen. A spritzy pil pil emulsion rounds things out.

Brat, Michelin-starred Shoreditch seafood restaurant, welcomed Elkano from the Basque Country
Turbot at Brat in Shoreditch
Ben McMahon

15. Sweetings

Copy Link
39 Queen Victoria St
London EC4N 4SF, UK
020 7248 3062
020 7248 3062
Visit Website

Sweetings, open only at lunchtime in the heart of the City of London, is one of the capital’s oldest restaurants. It is a restaurant which in 2020 feels novel: it is really a bar that serves seafood — its wood panelling, suited clientele, and terse, ultra-efficient service recalls a very different era of hospitality. It also counts St. John co-founder Ferguson Henderson among its most famous regulars. It is wise to follow Henderson’s standard order here — scampi (half fried, half grilled) and bacon, eaten with a black velvet from a silver tankard, and followed up by a slice of Welsh rarebit.

Sweetings’ scampi and bacon, one of the best seafood restaurants in the City of London
Sweetings’ scampi and bacon
Adam Coghlan/Eater London

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Sea, The Sea

174 Pavilion Rd, Chelsea, London SW1X 0AW, UK
A fish dish with scallop shells and oysters on ice at London seafood restaurant The Sea The Sea The Sea, The Sea [Official Photo]

The brilliantly creative Portuguese chef Leandro Carreira has partnered with seafood specialist Bonnie Gull’s co-founder Alex Hunter on an innovative seafood restaurant and champagne bar in Chelsea. Here, a number of dishes take inspiration from Japanese cuisine — like clams chawanmushi with broad beans and squid with pine nuts and sake — as well as platters like crab with waffles and lettuce, and poached lobster with olive oil and pepper.

174 Pavilion Rd, Chelsea
London SW1X 0AW, UK
020 7824 8090
Visit Website

2. Scott's

20 Mount St, Mayfair, London W1K 2HE, UK
Whole Dover sole at Scott’s in Mayfair Scott’s [Official Photo]

Scott’s started out as an oyster bar in 1851, but it has since evolved into one of Mayfair’s iconic restaurants, and a reliable ‘banker’ for date nights, meetings, or even solo visits at the bar for oysters and champagne. Dover sole rightly remains a Scott’s classic, served either simply grilled or with a silky meunière sauce, expertly filleted at the table by one of the slick front of house. It ain’t cheap, but a fine fish such as this deserves the royal treatment it gets here.

20 Mount St, Mayfair
London W1K 2HE, UK
020 7495 7309
Visit Website

3. Wiltons Restaurant

55 Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6LX, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: Wiltons Wiltons [Official Photo]

Said to be one of the two oldest restaurants in London (the other is Rules), Wiltons began life as an oyster cart. It has evolved into a restaurant that services the most formal of Britain’s political class, a sort of hostelry on Jermyn Street. Notable for a range of quality smoked fish, a Royal Warrant for supplying oysters, and one of London’s only iterations of the 1970s slice of nostalgia, lobster thermidor, it’s a place to go all in.

55 Jermyn St, St. James's
London SW1Y 6LX, UK
020 7629 9955
Visit Website

4. Bentley's Oyster Bar & Grill

11-15 Swallow St, Mayfair, London W1B 4DG, UK
London’s best seafood restaurants: Bentley’s in Mayfair Bentley’s [Official Photo]

Another seafaring centurion in the heart of Mayfair, Richard Corrigan’s temple to oysters is one of London’s most luxurious and luxuriant restaurant experiences. Start with one of six — or six of six — oysters, dip spoons into a coralled bisque of crab, and then, it’s decision time. Native shellfish — whether briny, chewy mussels or pinprick whelks — will always do well, but then so too will impeccable fish and chips or, to push out the proverbial boat, a whole lobster. It’s that kind of place.

11-15 Swallow St, Mayfair
London W1B 4DG, UK
020 7734 4756
Visit Website

5. Randall & Aubin Soho

14- 16 Brewer St, Soho, London W1F 0SG, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: Randall and Aubin in Soho @randallandaubin

Randall and Aubin’s resplendent window display on Brewer Street in Soho fixates onlookers in the way that the neighbourhood’s sex shops once did. The restaurant remains one of central London’s most reliable restaurants to eat fresh shellfish — a full platter costs £44.50 per person and can be upgraded with a half lobster for an additional £22.50. Its white tiling and chess board floor recalls a seafood bar of yesteryear, which, in a changing and increasingly homogenised Soho, is something that should be cherished.

14- 16 Brewer St, Soho
London W1F 0SG, UK
020 7287 4447
Visit Website

6. J Sheekey

28-33 St Martin's Ct, London WC2N 4AL, UK
Fish pie at J Sheekey
John Carey/J Sheekey [Official Photo]

J Sheekey, aka “Sheekey’s,” has been a major player on the West End fish and shellfish scene since the 1890s. It is as dependable as it is theatrical, and the exemplary fish pie’s velvety cream sauce over cod, salmon and haddock makes it a comfort-food superstar.

28-33 St Martin's Ct
London WC2N 4AL, UK
020 7240 2565
Visit Website

7. Parsons

39 Endell St, London WC2H 9BA, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: Potted shrimp croquettes at Parsons, one of the best snacks in central London Parsons [Official Photo]

Covent Garden — London’s tightly packed, brightly hit hub of pubs, cobbles, and theatres — is about as far from coastal tranquility as it’s possible to get. That’s before stepping into Parsons, accurately self-described as unassuming — the kind of unassuming that betrays quiet, rigid confidence in the seafood offer. Squid with inky rice, honking potted shrimp croquettes, and a whispering sea trout tartare with brisk Bloody Mary jelly: start here, and continue.

39 Endell St
London WC2H 9BA, UK
020 3422 0221
Visit Website

8. Westerns Laundry

34 Drayton Park, Highbury East, London N5 1PB, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: Prawns, cuttlefish, and natural wine at Westerns Laundry, one of the best restaurants in Islington Patricia Niven

A relatively recent emphasis — in no small part because of a growing relationship between London restaurants and Cornish suppliers — is being placed on English waters. Westerns Laundry, by the same operators, Jeremie Cometto-Lingenheim and David Gingell, of Primeur and Jolene, is one of London’s best seafood restaurants. The cuttlefish and ham croquette remains a standout dish; langoustine with bloody marie rose is as good as minimal shellfish service gets; the rum baba has nothing to do with seafood but is an essential order nonetheless.

34 Drayton Park, Highbury East
London N5 1PB, UK
020 7700 3700
Visit Website

9. Little Ochi

113 Dulwich Rd, Herne Hill, London SE24 0NG, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: fish at Little Ochi in Herne Hill Ira Edwards/Google Maps

There’s no menu on walking in to this Jamaican seafood restaurant in Herne Hill, except the one stuck up on the far wall near a fridge. Actually, there’s no real indication of what to do. So here it is: walk directly to that fridge, and pick a fish — red snapper, bream, and sea bass among others. Tell the chef how to cook it: steamed in a sauce made of tomato, thyme and okra, fried with a side of bammy, or in brown stew with rice and peas. The price will depend on the size of the fish; there are sides: prawns and lobster. Take a seat, and wait.

113 Dulwich Rd, Herne Hill
London SE24 0NG, UK
020 7737 7329

10. Prawn on the Lawn

292 - 294 Saint Paul's Road, Highbury East, London N1 2LH, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: Prawn on the Lawn Prawn on the Lawn [Official Photo]

Functioning fishmonger as well as a restaurant, this Highbury nook largely does very little to the quality seafood shipped up from its base in Padstow. Small dishes might include a tataki-style searing of tuna, cut with hot chilli and croaky spring onion, while a rotating cast of whole fish for the table best represents the considerable pedigree on show.

292 - 294 Saint Paul's Road, Highbury East
London N1 2LH, UK
020 3302 8668
Visit Website

11. El Costeñito

Arch 146, Eagle Yard, Hampton St, London SE1 6SP, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: El Costenito in Elephant and Castle El Costeñito [Official Photo]

El Consteñito tends towards costeña food, the cooking of Ecuador’s Pacific coast. On weekends it’s possible to find acidic bowls of encebollado, a tuna and onion soup often eaten for breakfast, creamy sopa marinera with mixed seafood and peanut sauce, or tsunami — a whole fisherman’s catch of squid, mussels, prawns and fish in thick broth. The more adventurous can try bandita — a hot and cold, surf and turf mix of guatita — honeycomb tripe in peanut cream — served with a ceviche of prawns and swordfish.

Arch 146, Eagle Yard, Hampton St
London SE1 6SP, UK
07939 320656

12. Costa Azul

102A Rockingham St, London SE1 6PG, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: Costa Azul in Elephant and Castle Google Maps

Costa Azul is one of the few Latin American restaurants in Elephant and Castle to specialise in Ecuadorian food, very much with a coastal bias. It’s the seafood that brings groups of people here every Thursday — Sunday evening: in soup, in stews, in rice, grilled, boiled, fried, in ceviche. Specifics: encocado mixto is a coconut rich stew of prawns, squids and mussels on rice; a super arroz marinero is essentially the same again, but mixed in with wet rice to a slightly-drier-than-risotto consistency with a side of sea bass fillet, breaded prawns and crab claws.

102A Rockingham St
London SE1 6PG, UK
020 7403 5388

13. Wright Brothers Borough Market

Borough Market, 11 Stoney St, London SE1 9AD, UK
Best seafood restaurants in London: Wright Brothers at Borough Market Wright Brothers [Official Photo]

At its best, seafood relies on unpredictability, freshness trumping all, so calling this shoal of restaurants across London “dependable” might come across the wrong way. That said, a reliable supplier is a good one, and Wright Brothers — which gets much of its catch from its own wholesale operation — offers up daily specials alongside dishes served everyday. Whether fish soup and rouille, a pint of Atlantic prawns, or Cornish sardines on toast, it’s quality fish treated well.

Borough Market, 11 Stoney St
London SE1 9AD, UK
020 7403 9554
Visit Website

14. Brat

4 Redchurch St, London E1 6JL, UK
Brat, Michelin-starred Shoreditch seafood restaurant, welcomed Elkano from the Basque Country
Turbot at Brat in Shoreditch
Ben McMahon

Freshly Michelin-starred Brat, which lives above Smoking Goat in Shoreditch, is named after the old English colloquialism for turbot. Seafood sourced from Cornwall is the focus, particularly a slow-grilled turbot in the style of a Basque grill, coaxed into the perfect combination of sweet flesh and melting collagen. A spritzy pil pil emulsion rounds things out.

4 Redchurch St
London E1 6JL, UK
Visit Website

15. Sweetings

39 Queen Victoria St, London EC4N 4SF, UK
Sweetings’ scampi and bacon, one of the best seafood restaurants in the City of London
Sweetings’ scampi and bacon
Adam Coghlan/Eater London

Sweetings, open only at lunchtime in the heart of the City of London, is one of the capital’s oldest restaurants. It is a restaurant which in 2020 feels novel: it is really a bar that serves seafood — its wood panelling, suited clientele, and terse, ultra-efficient service recalls a very different era of hospitality. It also counts St. John co-founder Ferguson Henderson among its most famous regulars. It is wise to follow Henderson’s standard order here — scampi (half fried, half grilled) and bacon, eaten with a black velvet from a silver tankard, and followed up by a slice of Welsh rarebit.

39 Queen Victoria St
London EC4N 4SF, UK
020 7248 3062
Visit Website

Related Maps