For an island nation, Britain’s seafood culture is underdeveloped. Its rich waters do not give its coastal towns the kind of restaurants that are commonplace in the likes of Spain or Japan. Of course, the most common preparation for fish on this island is to batter it, fry it, and serve it with a mound of chipped potatoes. And yet, thanks to a new generation of London restaurants working with day boat suppliers, a few classics doing things the way they always have, and London’s immigrant communities ignoring Britain’s immaturity altogether, good seafood can be found in the capital. Here they are.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.