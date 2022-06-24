12 Secluded Courtyards and Gardens for a Beautiful Summer Dinner in London

Old Sessions House, 24 Clerkenwell Grn, London EC1R 0NA, UK

Whilst the elegantly distressed, sexy yet stately dining room of Sessions Arts Club would seem to be the place to see and be seen, the restaurant actually bills itself as a “place to disappear.” The inconspicuous entrance and elevator-ascent to the fourth floor certainly gives the restaurant a sense of being a hidden treasure, but not immediately obvious even to those in the restaurant are the three surrounding terraces. Accessible via a labyrinth of staircases and glimpsed only through the vast mezzanine level windows, they come complete with fireplaces, a rooftop bar, a garden and even a hidden pool. The evergreen hedges, olive trees and even the tiniest of vineyards all have their part in transporting guests to a Mediterranean landscape and elevating Florence Knight’s artful and acclaimed cooking to new heights.