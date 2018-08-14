The best mini-bites in Shoreditch and beyond: crispy fried chicken, smart stuffed olives, crispy quail, and more

This is the second in a series of Eater maps dedicated to a glorious sub-class of mini bites: snacks. Here, east London is the focus: the concentration of small plate / natural wine benchmarks and arrivistes that has, in no small part, given rise to the popularity of the one or two-bite dish in this part of town. Respectfully receptive to global influences — some old, some new, some borrowed — this collection of snacks represents some of the most thrilling approaches to cooking in the capital.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.