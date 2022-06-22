The Creamiest, Swirliest Soft Serve in London

10 Stoney St

London SE1 9AD, UK Visit Website

Former Leila’s Shop swirler Sam Lowry has now joined forces with partner Farah Kezou on Soft & Swirly, sticking to the quality flavour formula he honed in Shoreditch but making it a little less austere, with joyous sundaes and sticky sauces now accessorising the pristine cones. Their next guise is in partnership with Cynthia Shanmugalingam’s upcoming restaurant Rambutan, putting out the likes of mango; jaggery; watermelon and hibiscus; and buffalo curd swirls during the site’s build in Borough Market. Flavours change weekly.