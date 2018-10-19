The Sunday roast, or “Sunday lunch,” is among Britain’s best and most celebrated food traditions; when it’s right, it can compete with the world’s most-loved national dishes. The centre piece is roasted meat: beef (with Yorkshire pudding and horseradish), lamb (and mint sauce), chicken (with redcurrant jelly or bread sauce), and pork (with apple sauce and crackling) are the most famous. It’s served with roasted potatoes, an assortment of roasted or blanched vegetables, and gravy made from the roasting juices. It is advisable not to stray from tradition and to adhere to the condiments as accompaniments listed above.Read More
The Best Sunday Roasts in London
The restaurants and pubs in London that serve the finest versions of Britain’s most iconic meal
1. Red Lion and Sun
London N6 4BE, UK
A fellow Highgate landmark to The Bull and Last, The Red Lion and Sun has a sizeable beef roast on Sundays — it’s classic, but quality, a hallmark across a menu that includes the likes of oysters, mussels, and crab on toast all deployed with the care and attention that they need to really shine. Outdoor dining in its front and back gardens.
Also Featured in:
2. The Clarence Tavern
London N16 0LA, UK
Having brought in an extensive pub shop and heat at home service in the first lockdown, this relatively new arrival to Stoke Newington is back open for dining in. Sunday’s menu takes in the likes of roast brill, beef, and slow-cooked lamb for sharing, as well as tidy. clever ideas like a chanterelle and Tunworth cheese “tartiflette.”
3. The Bull and Last
London NW5 1QS, UK
Reopening from a two year refurbishment into a global pandemic is probably not what Highgate institution The Bull and Last had in mind, but its Sunday roast holds up through it all. Short horn cattle from North Essex, and a potato, spring green, mushroom and taleggio pithivier are the mainstays. Taylor Swift will just be relieved that her London boy can show her Highgate, if only from a distance. Outdoor bookings persist Monday — Friday.
4. Cafe Cecilia
London E8 4RL, UK
Minimalism is so often best. Minimalism reigns supreme at Max Rocha’s new “cafe” (restaurant) Cecilia on the edge of the Regent’s canal, a clever fit out inside a new build, in Hackney. Breakfast and lunch there — in the traditions of St. John, the River Cafe, Spring, and Rochelle Canteen — are excellent events, though Cecilia’s showstopper could well be a nascent Sunday lunch, comprising, minimally, roast chicken, chips, tomato salad, and aioli. For two-to-three. Email info@cafececilia.com to pre-order.
5. Marksman Public House
London E2 7SJ, UK
All of these roasts are worth going out for, but the Marksman’s is one of those that leaves diners asking why so many pubs get it so, so wrong. It’s now reopened for outdoor dining on the terrace with a £45 set menu, while tables on Horatio Street are primed for walk-ins seeking beef and barley buns.
Also Featured in:
6. Blacklock Shoreditch
London EC2A 3DZ, UK
Blacklock’s Sunday roast is one of the most outright popular in the city: beef, potatoes, roasted vegetables, cauliflower cheese, and horseradish cream. If seeking something a little different, its “all-in” platter of chops is a worthy contender.
7. The Quality Chop House
London EC1R 3EA, UK
One of the more hallowed Sunday lunches in the city returns, with a two or three-course option and some bonus snacks. The centrepieces are roast chicken and bread sauce; herb and butter roasted celeriac; and Middlewhite pork with apple sauce, served with roast potatoes, vegetables, and bashed roots. Olive oil ice cream is the dessert of choice.
Also Featured in:
8. Hawksmoor Air Street
London W1J 0AD, UK
Hawksmoor’s roasts normally change by location, but they share what makes this steak restaurant great: well-sourced, dry-aged beef, subjected to a fierce open fire before being finished to perfection by more conventional (oven) means. Roast potatoes, carrots, greens, and bone marrow gravy join a sizeable rump steak. Roasts coming out of the kitchen Friday — Sunday inclusive.
9. The Black Dog Beer House
Brentford TW8 0NF, UK
With a cute, warm back garden open for outdoor dining, this Brentford pub that prides itself on a very serious selection of craft beer and tinned fish has resumed its Sunday roasts, with the likes of lamb with hummus and a thyme and pomegranate gravy; trad beef with horseradish and red wine; and a roast pork heady with fennel seed.
Also Featured in:
10. The Harwood Arms
London SW6 1QP, UK
Sally Abé’s renowned Sunday menu — best kicked off with some elite scotch eggs — is no longer hers, as she has moved on to the Blue Boar Pub, but it persists under the careful leadership of head chef Jake Leach, with with the likes of braised roe deer shoulder wrapped in bacon and the justifiably adored rib of shorthorn beef. One of the smartest roasts in the city.
11. Canton Arms
London SW8 1XP, UK
This Lambeth Road institution is taking bookings by phone for its coveted outside tables with the motto “Bring on the Salt Marsh lamb shoulders!” A pretty good example of the vibe here come Sunday, featuring provençal short rib with macaroni cheese for two; a vegetarian lasagna, and more, now ready for indoor diners.
Also Featured in:
12. The Camberwell Arms
London SE5 8TR, UK
One of the best of the best has resumed roasting, with the likes of spit-roast chicken with cicoria, potatoes, and aioli; a bubbling beef and bone marrow pie; and quality smaller dishes like a borlotti bean minestra or some skate and mussel broth.
Loading comments...