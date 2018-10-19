 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Best Sunday roasts in London restaurants: Hawksmoor
Roast beef and all the trimmings at Hawksmoor
Hawksmoor [Official Photo]

The Best Sunday Roasts in London

The restaurants and pubs in London that serve the finest versions of Britain’s most iconic meal

by Adam Coghlan and James Hansen
View as Map
Roast beef and all the trimmings at Hawksmoor
| Hawksmoor [Official Photo]
by Adam Coghlan and James Hansen

The Sunday roast, or “Sunday lunch,” is among Britain’s best and most celebrated food traditions; when it’s right, it can compete with the world’s most-loved national dishes. The centre piece is roasted meat: beef (with Yorkshire pudding and horseradish), lamb (and mint sauce), chicken (with redcurrant jelly or bread sauce), and pork (with apple sauce and crackling) are the most famous. It’s served with roasted potatoes, an assortment of roasted or blanched vegetables, and gravy made from the roasting juices. It is advisable not to stray from tradition and to adhere to the condiments as accompaniments listed above.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Red Lion and Sun

Copy Link
Red Lion and Sun, 25 North Rd, Highgate
London N6 4BE, UK

A fellow Highgate landmark to The Bull and Last, The Red Lion and Sun has a sizeable beef roast on Sundays — it’s classic, but quality, a hallmark across a menu that includes the likes of oysters, mussels, and crab on toast all deployed with the care and attention that they need to really shine. Outdoor dining in its front and back gardens.

Roast potatoes, carrots, rare beef, and gravy assembled as a Sunday roast on a white plate, on a wooden pub table The Red Lion and Sun [Official Photo]

2. The Clarence Tavern

Copy Link
102 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington
London N16 0LA, UK
020 8712 1188
020 8712 1188
Visit Website

Having brought in an extensive pub shop and heat at home service in the first lockdown, this relatively new arrival to Stoke Newington is back open for dining in. Sunday’s menu takes in the likes of roast brill, beef, and slow-cooked lamb for sharing, as well as tidy. clever ideas like a chanterelle and Tunworth cheese “tartiflette.”

A beef pie in a ceramic dish, with buttered greens on a plate in the background The Clarence Tavern [Official Photo]

3. The Bull and Last

Copy Link
168 Highgate Rd, Highgate
London NW5 1QS, UK
020 7267 3641
020 7267 3641
Visit Website

Reopening from a two year refurbishment into a global pandemic is probably not what Highgate institution The Bull and Last had in mind, but its Sunday roast holds up through it all. Short horn cattle from North Essex, and a potato, spring green, mushroom and taleggio pithivier are the mainstays. Taylor Swift will just be relieved that her London boy can show her Highgate, if only from a distance. Outdoor bookings persist Monday — Friday.

A birdseye view of roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, billowing up, on a white plate on a wooden pub table The Bull and Last [Official Photo]

4. Cafe Cecilia

Copy Link
32 Andrews Rd
London E8 4RL, UK
Visit Website

Minimalism is so often best. Minimalism reigns supreme at Max Rocha’s new “cafe” (restaurant) Cecilia on the edge of the Regent’s canal, a clever fit out inside a new build, in Hackney. Breakfast and lunch there — in the traditions of St. John, the River Cafe, Spring, and Rochelle Canteen — are excellent events, though Cecilia’s showstopper could well be a nascent Sunday lunch, comprising, minimally, roast chicken, chips, tomato salad, and aioli. For two-to-three. Email info@cafececilia.com to pre-order.

5. Marksman Public House

Copy Link
254 Hackney Rd
London E2 7SJ, UK
020 7739 7393
020 7739 7393
Visit Website

All of these roasts are worth going out for, but the Marksman’s is one of those that leaves diners asking why so many pubs get it so, so wrong. It’s now reopened for outdoor dining on the terrace with a £45 set menu, while tables on Horatio Street are primed for walk-ins seeking beef and barley buns.

The Marksman’s Sunday roast
Harriet Clare/Harriet Clare Photography

6. Blacklock Shoreditch

Copy Link
28-30 Rivington St, Shoreditch
London EC2A 3DZ, UK
020 7739 2148
020 7739 2148
Visit Website

Blacklock’s Sunday roast is one of the most outright popular in the city: beef, potatoes, roasted vegetables, cauliflower cheese, and horseradish cream. If seeking something a little different, its “all-in” platter of chops is a worthy contender.

London’s best Sunday roasts: Blacklock steakhouse’s spread of steaks, lamb chops and pork chops Blacklock [Official Photo]

7. The Quality Chop House

Copy Link
88-94 Farringdon Rd, Farringdon
London EC1R 3EA, UK
020 7278 1452
020 7278 1452
Visit Website

One of the more hallowed Sunday lunches in the city returns, with a two or three-course option and some bonus snacks. The centrepieces are roast chicken and bread sauce; herb and butter roasted celeriac; and Middlewhite pork with apple sauce, served with roast potatoes, vegetables, and bashed roots. Olive oil ice cream is the dessert of choice.

8. Hawksmoor Air Street

Copy Link
5A Air St, Mayfair
London W1J 0AD, UK
020 7406 3980
020 7406 3980
Visit Website

Hawksmoor’s roasts normally change by location, but they share what makes this steak restaurant great: well-sourced, dry-aged beef, subjected to a fierce open fire before being finished to perfection by more conventional (oven) means. Roast potatoes, carrots, greens, and bone marrow gravy join a sizeable rump steak. Roasts coming out of the kitchen Friday — Sunday inclusive.

Best Sunday roasts in London restaurants: Hawksmoor Hawksmoor [Official Photo]

9. The Black Dog Beer House

Copy Link
17 Albany Rd
Brentford TW8 0NF, UK
020 8568 5688
020 8568 5688
Visit Website

With a cute, warm back garden open for outdoor dining, this Brentford pub that prides itself on a very serious selection of craft beer and tinned fish has resumed its Sunday roasts, with the likes of lamb with hummus and a thyme and pomegranate gravy; trad beef with horseradish and red wine; and a roast pork heady with fennel seed.

10. The Harwood Arms

Copy Link
Walham Grove, Fulham
London SW6 1QP, UK
020 7386 1847
020 7386 1847
Visit Website

Sally Abé’s renowned Sunday menu — best kicked off with some elite scotch eggs — is no longer hers, as she has moved on to the Blue Boar Pub, but it persists under the careful leadership of head chef Jake Leach, with with the likes of braised roe deer shoulder wrapped in bacon and the justifiably adored rib of shorthorn beef. One of the smartest roasts in the city.

11. Canton Arms

Copy Link
177 S Lambeth Rd
London SW8 1XP, UK
020 7582 8710
020 7582 8710
Visit Website

This Lambeth Road institution is taking bookings by phone for its coveted outside tables with the motto “Bring on the Salt Marsh lamb shoulders!” A pretty good example of the vibe here come Sunday, featuring provençal short rib with macaroni cheese for two; a vegetarian lasagna, and more, now ready for indoor diners.

Deep-fried quail for Sunday roast at The Canton Arms in Stockwell, one of the best Sunday roasts in London The Canton Arms/Instagram

12. The Camberwell Arms

Copy Link
65 Camberwell Church St, Camberwell
London SE5 8TR, UK
020 7358 4364
020 7358 4364
Visit Website

One of the best of the best has resumed roasting, with the likes of spit-roast chicken with cicoria, potatoes, and aioli; a bubbling beef and bone marrow pie; and quality smaller dishes like a borlotti bean minestra or some skate and mussel broth.

A spread of roast beef, roast chicken, tomatoes, burrata, and more with spritz and wine on a white tablecloth, shot from above The Camberwell Arms [Official Photo]

