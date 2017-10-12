Nobu, yes. In London, you can’t talk sushi without Nobu Matsuhisa. He has been the godfather of Japanese restaurant industry here. Most importantly, his sushi (and his “sashimi”) has had impact on what Londoners expect from eating sushi. The fare at Nobu — either at the Metropolitan Hotel on Park Lane, in Shoreditch, in Marylebone, or the original on Berkeley Square — is far from being purists. It is Japanese with South American influences and filtered through an American lens. Complicated? Not at all. Try imagining “sushi” that is not always raw and sushi rolls that contain something spicy, or mayonnaise, or avocado. Matsuhisa is also famed for inventing “New Style Sashimi”, which involves raw fish slices being cooked seared with a pouring of hot oil. Even though both of the Nobu’s in London have lost Michelin stars, they are still buzzy, aspirational venues that many would like to have a taste of — or be seen at.