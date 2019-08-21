 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Best Sunday Roasts in London

10 Restaurants that Make Eating in Battersea a Must

Where to Eat Breakfast in London

Beef and green sauce at London tasting menu restaurant Pidgin Pidgin [Official Photo]

London’s Greatest Tasting Menus

Michelin-starred fine dining, impeccable sushi, and a menu that changes every week

by Adam Coghlan and James Hansen Updated
View as Map
by Adam Coghlan and James Hansen Updated
Pidgin [Official Photo]

London’s best tasting menus aren’t just the preserve of Michelin-starred restaurants majoring in dinky French ingredients, polished silverware, and service as starched as the tablecloths. That time, gratefully, has passed. Many of London’s most exciting fine dining restaurants use the tasting menu as a canvas, rather than a restrictive set of rules, integrating global influences, new ideas about what “courses” are, and using the menu as a flagship experience alongside the more familiar a la carte. From Shoreditch to Notting Hill, and Stoke Newington to St. James’s, here are London’s 10 best tasting menus.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Core by Clare Smyth

Copy Link
92 Kensington Park Rd, Notting Hill
London W11 2PN, UK
020 3937 5086
020 3937 5086
Visit Website

Clare Smyth, the only woman to hold three Michelin stars in Britain opened her first solo restaurant, Core, three years ago. Dishes will be familiar to Michelin-star-gazers: crab, scallop, lamb, beef short rib and a chocolate and hazelnut creméux. But there are modern touches, too, and a welcome effort to minimise waste through a ‘whole animal and fish’ approach. The restaurant also makes attempts — familiar service and loud-ish music — to break down some of the more tedious barriers to fine dining. It earned two Michelin stars at the first time of asking.

An apple and meringue dessert at tasting menu Michelin-starred restaurant Core by Clare Smyth Core by Clare Smyth [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

2. Bibendum Restaurant

Copy Link
Michelin House, 81 Fulham Rd, Chelsea
London SW3 6RD, UK
020 7581 5817
020 7581 5817
Visit Website

A restaurant named for the Michelin man was always going to double down on the tasting menu. Claude Bosi’s Bibendum earned two Michelin stars just a few months after opening, and its two tasting menus show two sides of the restaurant. There’s the signature, which covers the geometrically mesmerising duck jelly, sturgeon, and caviar; and Bosi’s signature “nosotto” dish of chopped vegetables and prawns. Or there’s the surprise, which is just that. Choose your fighter.

Sturgeon caviar and duck jelly at London tasting menu Michelin-starred restaurant Bibendum Jason Bailey/Bibendum

Also Featured in:

3. Trishna

Copy Link
15-17 Blandford St, Marylebone
London W1U 3DG, UK
020 7935 5624
020 7935 5624
Visit Website

JKS Restaurants first opening — an Indian fine-dining restaurant that applies a modern touch to India’s the coastal cuisines of western India, from Maharashtra and Goa down to Karnataka and Kerala. The Marylebone restaurant serves a six-course (£70) “Taste of Trishna” seafood menu, which includes grilled scallop with coconut and chilli; Telicherry squid and shrimp with curry leaves, Indian onion, and raw mango; tandoori prawn; and soft shell crab with green chilli, white crab, and tomato chutney. Peerless in that department.

Lotus root at London tasting menu restaurant Trishna, one of the best Indian restaurants in London Trishna [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

4. A. Wong

Copy Link
70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico
London SW1V 1DE, UK
020 7828 8931
020 7828 8931
Visit Website

The area around Victoria station has long been considered a culinary desert. At the vanguard of a relatively recent effort to up its game, Andrew Wong has reimagined modern Chinese cooking, and was awarded a richly deserved Michelin star in 2017. His ‘Taste of China’ tasting menu is inspired by the country’s 14 borders, with 14 servings in 13 courses covering ‘Memories of Peking Duck’; a trifecta of pork spanning char siu, jerky, and foie gras; and a Shaanxi pulled lamb burger based on rou jia mo.

Dim sum at Michelin-starred A. Wong, the Chinese tasting menu restaurant in Victoria that forms part of the best 24 hour restaurant travel itinerary for London — where to eat with one day in the city Ola Smit/Eater London

Also Featured in:

5. Ikoyi

Copy Link
1 St James's Market, St. James's
London SW1Y 4AH, UK
020 3583 4660
020 3583 4660
Visit Website

Ikoyi in St James’s Market is a fine-dining restaurant and destination out on its own. Head chef Jeremy Chan — together with business partner Iré Hassan-Odukale — looks to West Africa for inspiration but uses cooking sensibilities and techniques acquired at Noma, Hibiscus, and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. Recently returning to serving only a blind tasting menu, dishes such as steamed marrow with lobster head miso; Jollof rice with smoked crab custard and a cull yaw kebab; and plantain caramelised in ginger and kombu, are unlike anything London has experienced before. The standout central London opening of the past few years.

Plantain, raspberry salt and smoked scotch bonnet chilli from the tasting menu at Michelin-starred Ikoyi restaurant in London Tomas Jivanda

Also Featured in:

6. Sushi Tetsu

Copy Link
12 Jerusalem Passage, Farringdon
London EC1V 4JP, UK
020 3217 0090
020 3217 0090
Visit Website

Clerkenwell’s Sushi Tetsu might be the hardest reservation to secure in London. Pound-for-pound, it serves the best sushi in the city. Diners get to observe chef Toru Takahashi’s knife skills and to eat his omakase menu while receiving Harumi Takahashi’s gently flawless hospitality (the two are married), altogether experiencing one of London’s completely brilliant restaurants.

The window at omakase / tasting menu restaurant Sushi Tetsu in London Ola Smit/Eater London

Also Featured in:

7. Perilla

Copy Link
1-3 Green Lanes, Mildmay Ward
London N16 9BS, UK
020 7359 0779
020 7359 0779
Visit Website

Perilla is one of London’s gems. Ben Marks and Matt Emerson’s Newington Green restaurant delivers some of London’s most confident, witty cooking, with little cues — yesterday’s bread, chip shop curry sauce, herb sorbets — speaking to a balance of comfort and invention. It’s possible to go a la carte or submit to the £44 tasting, which currently includes an elegant mushroom tart, a white onion soup inside an onion, the outstanding seaweed sourdough, and more seaweed in a captivating doughnut come dessert.

Custard tart at Perilla, a tasting menu restaurant in Stoke Newington Londoneater/Instagram

Also Featured in:

8. The Clove Club

Copy Link
Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old St, Shoreditch
London EC1V 9LT, UK
020 7729 6496
020 7729 6496
Visit Website

It’s Shoreditch, so it’s high-end but not fusty; service is low-key but impeccable. One of Britain’s most talented chefs, Isaac McHale has put in time at high-profile spots Noma and The Ledbury. Stunning, meandering tasting menus — chiefly British — with flashes of flavour from such cuisines as India and Japan are the draw in the dining room. Only one (cult) snack — pine salt fried chicken — and great cocktails are served in the bar for walk-ins, too.

A dish from the tasting menu at the Michelin-starred Clove Club in Shoreditch Jean Cazals/World’s 50 Best

Also Featured in:

9. Lyle's

Copy Link
Tea Bldg, 56 Shoreditch High St, Shoreditch
London E1 6JJ, UK
020 3011 5911
020 3011 5911
Visit Website

Michelin-starred Lyle’s changes from lunch to dinner, but still delivers the kind of low-key excellence that confounds and then delights diners who come with preconceived expectations about tasting menus and Michelin stars. The five course tasting menu, usually bookended by snack and petits fours, changes daily, and offers genuinely exciting renditions for vegetarian and vegan diners. Even after pastry chef Anna Higham’s departure, desserts, like blackcurrant leaf ice cream with vinegar meringue, remain impeccable. A London essential.

Asparagus, buckwheat, and egg yolk at Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Lyle’s in London Anton Rodriguez/Lyle’s

Also Featured in:

10. Pidgin

Copy Link
52 Wilton Way
London E8 1BG, UK
020 7254 8311
020 7254 8311
Visit Website

Lots of tasting menus change regularly. Very few tasting menus have never repeated a dish at 832 dishes and counting. James Ramsden and Sam Herlihy’s Pidgin supplements four Official courses with two snacks, a pre-main that riffs on the course that follows, a pre-dessert, and petits fours, with a typically global menu hopping from sea bass with umeshu, and bottarga; to beef with kalibos and currant; to a dessert of blueberry, walnut, and coffee. Alcohol pairings are equally thoughtful.

Beef and green sauce at London tasting menu restaurant Pidgin Pidgin [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Core by Clare Smyth

92 Kensington Park Rd, Notting Hill, London W11 2PN, UK
An apple and meringue dessert at tasting menu Michelin-starred restaurant Core by Clare Smyth Core by Clare Smyth [Official Photo]

Clare Smyth, the only woman to hold three Michelin stars in Britain opened her first solo restaurant, Core, three years ago. Dishes will be familiar to Michelin-star-gazers: crab, scallop, lamb, beef short rib and a chocolate and hazelnut creméux. But there are modern touches, too, and a welcome effort to minimise waste through a ‘whole animal and fish’ approach. The restaurant also makes attempts — familiar service and loud-ish music — to break down some of the more tedious barriers to fine dining. It earned two Michelin stars at the first time of asking.

92 Kensington Park Rd, Notting Hill
London W11 2PN, UK
020 3937 5086
Visit Website

2. Bibendum Restaurant

Michelin House, 81 Fulham Rd, Chelsea, London SW3 6RD, UK
Sturgeon caviar and duck jelly at London tasting menu Michelin-starred restaurant Bibendum Jason Bailey/Bibendum

A restaurant named for the Michelin man was always going to double down on the tasting menu. Claude Bosi’s Bibendum earned two Michelin stars just a few months after opening, and its two tasting menus show two sides of the restaurant. There’s the signature, which covers the geometrically mesmerising duck jelly, sturgeon, and caviar; and Bosi’s signature “nosotto” dish of chopped vegetables and prawns. Or there’s the surprise, which is just that. Choose your fighter.

Michelin House, 81 Fulham Rd, Chelsea
London SW3 6RD, UK
020 7581 5817
Visit Website

3. Trishna

15-17 Blandford St, Marylebone, London W1U 3DG, UK
Lotus root at London tasting menu restaurant Trishna, one of the best Indian restaurants in London Trishna [Official Photo]

JKS Restaurants first opening — an Indian fine-dining restaurant that applies a modern touch to India’s the coastal cuisines of western India, from Maharashtra and Goa down to Karnataka and Kerala. The Marylebone restaurant serves a six-course (£70) “Taste of Trishna” seafood menu, which includes grilled scallop with coconut and chilli; Telicherry squid and shrimp with curry leaves, Indian onion, and raw mango; tandoori prawn; and soft shell crab with green chilli, white crab, and tomato chutney. Peerless in that department.

15-17 Blandford St, Marylebone
London W1U 3DG, UK
020 7935 5624
Visit Website

4. A. Wong

70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1DE, UK
Dim sum at Michelin-starred A. Wong, the Chinese tasting menu restaurant in Victoria that forms part of the best 24 hour restaurant travel itinerary for London — where to eat with one day in the city Ola Smit/Eater London

The area around Victoria station has long been considered a culinary desert. At the vanguard of a relatively recent effort to up its game, Andrew Wong has reimagined modern Chinese cooking, and was awarded a richly deserved Michelin star in 2017. His ‘Taste of China’ tasting menu is inspired by the country’s 14 borders, with 14 servings in 13 courses covering ‘Memories of Peking Duck’; a trifecta of pork spanning char siu, jerky, and foie gras; and a Shaanxi pulled lamb burger based on rou jia mo.

70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico
London SW1V 1DE, UK
020 7828 8931
Visit Website

5. Ikoyi

1 St James's Market, St. James's, London SW1Y 4AH, UK
Plantain, raspberry salt and smoked scotch bonnet chilli from the tasting menu at Michelin-starred Ikoyi restaurant in London Tomas Jivanda

Ikoyi in St James’s Market is a fine-dining restaurant and destination out on its own. Head chef Jeremy Chan — together with business partner Iré Hassan-Odukale — looks to West Africa for inspiration but uses cooking sensibilities and techniques acquired at Noma, Hibiscus, and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. Recently returning to serving only a blind tasting menu, dishes such as steamed marrow with lobster head miso; Jollof rice with smoked crab custard and a cull yaw kebab; and plantain caramelised in ginger and kombu, are unlike anything London has experienced before. The standout central London opening of the past few years.

1 St James's Market, St. James's
London SW1Y 4AH, UK
020 3583 4660
Visit Website

6. Sushi Tetsu

12 Jerusalem Passage, Farringdon, London EC1V 4JP, UK
The window at omakase / tasting menu restaurant Sushi Tetsu in London Ola Smit/Eater London

Clerkenwell’s Sushi Tetsu might be the hardest reservation to secure in London. Pound-for-pound, it serves the best sushi in the city. Diners get to observe chef Toru Takahashi’s knife skills and to eat his omakase menu while receiving Harumi Takahashi’s gently flawless hospitality (the two are married), altogether experiencing one of London’s completely brilliant restaurants.

12 Jerusalem Passage, Farringdon
London EC1V 4JP, UK
020 3217 0090
Visit Website

7. Perilla

1-3 Green Lanes, Mildmay Ward, London N16 9BS, UK
Custard tart at Perilla, a tasting menu restaurant in Stoke Newington Londoneater/Instagram

Perilla is one of London’s gems. Ben Marks and Matt Emerson’s Newington Green restaurant delivers some of London’s most confident, witty cooking, with little cues — yesterday’s bread, chip shop curry sauce, herb sorbets — speaking to a balance of comfort and invention. It’s possible to go a la carte or submit to the £44 tasting, which currently includes an elegant mushroom tart, a white onion soup inside an onion, the outstanding seaweed sourdough, and more seaweed in a captivating doughnut come dessert.

1-3 Green Lanes, Mildmay Ward
London N16 9BS, UK
020 7359 0779
Visit Website

8. The Clove Club

Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old St, Shoreditch, London EC1V 9LT, UK
A dish from the tasting menu at the Michelin-starred Clove Club in Shoreditch Jean Cazals/World’s 50 Best

It’s Shoreditch, so it’s high-end but not fusty; service is low-key but impeccable. One of Britain’s most talented chefs, Isaac McHale has put in time at high-profile spots Noma and The Ledbury. Stunning, meandering tasting menus — chiefly British — with flashes of flavour from such cuisines as India and Japan are the draw in the dining room. Only one (cult) snack — pine salt fried chicken — and great cocktails are served in the bar for walk-ins, too.

Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old St, Shoreditch
London EC1V 9LT, UK
020 7729 6496
Visit Website

9. Lyle's

Tea Bldg, 56 Shoreditch High St, Shoreditch, London E1 6JJ, UK
Asparagus, buckwheat, and egg yolk at Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant Lyle’s in London Anton Rodriguez/Lyle’s

Michelin-starred Lyle’s changes from lunch to dinner, but still delivers the kind of low-key excellence that confounds and then delights diners who come with preconceived expectations about tasting menus and Michelin stars. The five course tasting menu, usually bookended by snack and petits fours, changes daily, and offers genuinely exciting renditions for vegetarian and vegan diners. Even after pastry chef Anna Higham’s departure, desserts, like blackcurrant leaf ice cream with vinegar meringue, remain impeccable. A London essential.

Tea Bldg, 56 Shoreditch High St, Shoreditch
London E1 6JJ, UK
020 3011 5911
Visit Website

10. Pidgin

52 Wilton Way, London E8 1BG, UK
Beef and green sauce at London tasting menu restaurant Pidgin Pidgin [Official Photo]

Lots of tasting menus change regularly. Very few tasting menus have never repeated a dish at 832 dishes and counting. James Ramsden and Sam Herlihy’s Pidgin supplements four Official courses with two snacks, a pre-main that riffs on the course that follows, a pre-dessert, and petits fours, with a typically global menu hopping from sea bass with umeshu, and bottarga; to beef with kalibos and currant; to a dessert of blueberry, walnut, and coffee. Alcohol pairings are equally thoughtful.

52 Wilton Way
London E8 1BG, UK
020 7254 8311
Visit Website

Related Maps