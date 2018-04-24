London took to speciality coffee much faster than speciality tea — perhaps because the potent mythology of “builders” (that’s English breakfast tea, milk and two sugars) has dominated the British understanding of an “everyman’s” drink. One that is inextricably bound with Britain’s imperial past, of course. But change is brewing in the capital, and it’s being brewed carefully. World-class tea importers partner happily with the shops, cafés and restaurants that serve their wares; tea has become an ingredient — prized for its variety and clarity — as well as a drink. Get someone else to put the (temperature-controlled) kettle on, and explore a world of loose leaf.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.