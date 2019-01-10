The Ultimate Guide to Indo-Caribbean Roti in London

Caribbean takeouts and restaurants in London have become synonymous with Jamaican food over the years, owing to the island cuisine’s dominance in U.K. Caribbean restaurants. It’s little known that the distance between some Caribbean islands is the same as that between England and Eastern Europe, and thus the culture and food of each island differ greatly. Many diaspora from other Caribbean islands, particularly Trinidad and Guyana, started to crave their food, and in London, a collection of — some secret — shops have been blossoming for years while serving up Indo-Caribbean fare: roti wraps, doubles, and aloo pies.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.