 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Everywhere to Watch Every Team in the World Cup in London

The Most Interesting Places to Drink Wine In London

London’s Best Restaurant Pop-Ups Right Now

More in London See more maps
Vietnamese bun cha at BunBunBun on Kingsland Road, one of London’s best Vietnamese restaurants
Vietnamese bun cha at Bun Bun Bun
Búnbúnbún [Official Photo]

Where to Eat Vietnamese Food in London

Classic, aromatic pho, barbecued lemongrass pork, crispy chilli squid — and more

by Jennifer Trak Updated
With additional writing from Jonathan Nunn and James Hansen
1 comment / new
View as Map
Vietnamese bun cha at Bun Bun Bun
| Búnbúnbún [Official Photo]
by Jennifer Trak Updated
With additional writing from Jonathan Nunn and James Hansen
1 comment / new

Once a upon a time, those who wanted a warming bowl of pho went to Kingsland Road. The sheer volume of Vietnamese restaurants lining this east London street is comforting, if not a touch overwhelming. Now, it’s possible to find fresh, flavourful ingredients and cosy Vietnamese restaurants and cafes all over London. There’s no denying the thrill to be had in finding a great local place within walking distance of one’s own sofa.

Read More

Nem Nem

Copy Link

Nem Nem is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with impressive vegan options — offering plant-based alternatives to almost everything on the regular menu. The Vietnamese chicken salad is a standout: a well balanced mix of complex flavours and fresh herbs. Don’t miss the Hanoi sweet potato cake with prawns — a moreish regional dish that’s hard to find on the average menu.

279 Upper St, London N1 2TZ, UK
020 7704 8770
020 7704 8770

Sen Viet

Copy Link

Those who have a Vietnamese grandmother will recognise the whole steamed sea bass with soy sauce, ginger and onions. Or the iconic cha ca la vong dish from Hanoi, fish marinated with herbs, served with vermicelli noodles, and traditional shrimp sauce — grilled tableside. Dark and inviting, it’s the perfect place to come in from the cold for a warming bowl of classic beef pho noodle soup.

119 King's Cross Rd, London WC1X 9NH, UK
020 7278 2881
020 7278 2881

Sông Quê Café

Copy Link

This busy corner restaurant is packed full on the weekends for a reason. It’s the ideal place to have a spirited group dinner on a Friday night — for those who don’t mind the crowds. Brisk and efficient, it’s impossible to go wrong with its greatest hits: crispy chilli squid, grilled beef wrapped in betel leaf, traditional Vietnamese pancake with prawn and chicken. And of course, the pho.

134 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DY, UK
020 7613 3222
020 7613 3222

Bánh Bánh Brixton

Copy Link

A Brixton outpost of the original family-run Peckham restaurant, the brightly modern interior belies its traditional roots. With recipes inspired by a grandma who worked as a chef in Saigon, the flavours are well balanced and the ingredients fresh and local. The popular bun bo hue, thick vermicelli noodles in a hot and spicy beef bone broth, is aromatic, uplifting, and perfect for winter. The sticky fish sauce glazed wings pack a lot of flavour without being overwhelming.

326 Coldharbour Ln, Brixton, London SW9 8QH, UK
020 7737 5888
020 7737 5888

Viet Garden

Copy Link

Serving homestyle Vietnamese food in a quiet corner of Islington, Viet Garden is so unassuming from the outside, it’s easy to walk right past it. Surprisingly spacious and comfortable, this is where to go if in search of a warming bowl of phở in N1. Served with all the classic trimmings — bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and lemon — the broth is richly satisfying, the service friendly and attentive. The wafer wrapped seafood in rice paper and crispy spring rolls with mince pork and prawn were both incredibly moreish.

207 Liverpool Rd, London N1 1LX, UK
020 7700 6040
020 7700 6040

Bánh Mì Kêu Deli City

Copy Link

Does a queue always mean it’s good? In the case of Bánh Mì Kêu Deli, yes it does. Nestled between Moorgate and Liverpool Street, the queues are always out the door come lunchtime. The baguettes are perfectly light and crispy and served warm — with a choice of filling from original (four different kinds of pork and homemade paté) and pork shoulder, to the more non-traditional duck, coconut curry chicken, or smoked aubergine. Find them in Shoreditch and Soho, too.

168 London Wall, London EC2M 5QD, UK
020 3829 6868
020 3829 6868

Bánh Mì Hội-An

Copy Link

What is the best bacon and egg sandwich in London? Regency? Pellicci? St John? No. It’s the no 8 special (extra spicy) at Banh Mi Hoi An, located on a side street near Hackney Central. Not a single banh mi stall in London quite nails the the optimal lightness of the baguette, but Hoi An’s is soft, crisp, well toasted, and weapon-ready vast. The Hoi An special has both sweet char siu and thinly sliced pork belly, with little pockets of wobbly omelette coddling the meat; pickles cut through the richness in the manner of a sharp brown sauce. Aside from the egg and bacon, the beef ball curry banh mi is excellent when the chef has it on — needless to say, with the lack of any competition, it’s also the best meatball sub in this city.

242 Graham Rd, London E8 1BP, UK
020 8985 6634
020 8985 6634

Also featured in:

Pho Thuy Tay Cafe

Copy Link

On Old Kent Road, Vietnamese students fill the restaurant’s five tables in anticipation of Hanoi deep cuts: frog-leg hot pots; deep-fried duck tongues; herbal, rare beef salads; or blood sausage — boiled or fried — formed from pale-marble boudins that float on the surface of the cooking pot like a herd of fat harbour seals bobbing in the sea.

899 Old Kent Rd, London SE15 1NL, UK
020 3105 6453
020 3105 6453

Also featured in:

Eat Vietnam Bar B Grill

Copy Link

99 times out of 100 something described as “juicy lamb from the grill” is going to be profoundly boring, yet at Eat Vietnam on Evelyn Street — the locus of the area’s latest flowering of great Vietnamese restaurants — it’s a proper Barnsley chop, marinated to the bone and rendered properly so the last bite of crispy, caramel fat is the sweetest, most satisfying bite of the evening. A fried sea bream comes on its belly in a beautiful chainmail of silver skin, still opalescent inside once the jerky exterior is peeled back. The head is picked at until the bill arrives. Not a word of criticism is aimed at a simple dish of morning glory from connoisseurs of the vegetable. What is Eat Vietnam doing differently to most of the places on Kingsland Road? The answer is simple: the owners still care.

234 Evelyn St, London SE8 5BZ, UK
020 8691 9888
020 8691 9888

Also featured in:

Rao Deli

Copy Link

 The best pho in London may actually be on a street between Elephant and Castle and Borough that contains little else of note, at Rao Deli run by Trang Nguyen and Nhan Van Mac. There are pho that emphasise clarity and herbal aromatics: not this. This is a big beefy brute of a pho, simmered for 20 hours, full of liquid marrow with a slightly charred note that tastes like licking a cow in the best possible way. It is served without herbs, which may annoy purists, but actually it doesn’t need them. From the rice bowls, the pork belly is thick cut and generous, finished under the grill to order for about fifteen minutes to puff up the crackling — it beats most of the Cantonese siu yuk joints in Chinatown and Queensway.

304 Borough High St, London SE1 1JJ, UK
020 7407 4002
020 7407 4002

Also featured in:

Hoa Phuong

Copy Link

Hoa Phuong on the upper end of Walworth Road is one that adheres to all the cliches about mythic diaspora restaurants. Unassuming exterior? Check. One old aunty cooking? Check. Small blackboard menu and odd opening hours? Double check. But owner Phuong’s bun bo hue here puts almost everyone else’s to shame, a deep fiery broth with a marine funk from fermented shrimp paste, herbal, citrus, spicy, umami all in harmony, with well cooked beef meat and Hue sausage. The pork on rice or in summer rolls is done well here, with aggressive caramelisation and crusted with thinly chopped lemongrass, and the beef with pickled vegetable is an exceptional stir fry, but after one bowl of bun bo hue, the only temptation is to order another.

4 Hampton St, London SE1 6SN, UK
07832 999573
07832 999573

Also featured in:

Cafe Mama Pho

Copy Link

Opened in 2014 by members of the family behind Cafe East — which occupied this site before it moved to a Surrey Quays car park — Cafe Mama Pho is a stalwart for its crystalline rendition of the soup that gives its name, as well as a bun bo hue which balances oily heat with the umami hum of fish sauce. Soup-seekers know where to go.

24 Evelyn St, London SE8 5DG, UK
020 8305 6649
020 8305 6649

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Nem Nem

279 Upper St, London N1 2TZ, UK

Nem Nem is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with impressive vegan options — offering plant-based alternatives to almost everything on the regular menu. The Vietnamese chicken salad is a standout: a well balanced mix of complex flavours and fresh herbs. Don’t miss the Hanoi sweet potato cake with prawns — a moreish regional dish that’s hard to find on the average menu.

279 Upper St, London N1 2TZ, UK
020 7704 8770
020 7704 8770

Sen Viet

119 King's Cross Rd, London WC1X 9NH, UK

Those who have a Vietnamese grandmother will recognise the whole steamed sea bass with soy sauce, ginger and onions. Or the iconic cha ca la vong dish from Hanoi, fish marinated with herbs, served with vermicelli noodles, and traditional shrimp sauce — grilled tableside. Dark and inviting, it’s the perfect place to come in from the cold for a warming bowl of classic beef pho noodle soup.

119 King's Cross Rd, London WC1X 9NH, UK
020 7278 2881
020 7278 2881

Sông Quê Café

134 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DY, UK

This busy corner restaurant is packed full on the weekends for a reason. It’s the ideal place to have a spirited group dinner on a Friday night — for those who don’t mind the crowds. Brisk and efficient, it’s impossible to go wrong with its greatest hits: crispy chilli squid, grilled beef wrapped in betel leaf, traditional Vietnamese pancake with prawn and chicken. And of course, the pho.

134 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DY, UK
020 7613 3222
020 7613 3222

Bánh Bánh Brixton

326 Coldharbour Ln, Brixton, London SW9 8QH, UK

A Brixton outpost of the original family-run Peckham restaurant, the brightly modern interior belies its traditional roots. With recipes inspired by a grandma who worked as a chef in Saigon, the flavours are well balanced and the ingredients fresh and local. The popular bun bo hue, thick vermicelli noodles in a hot and spicy beef bone broth, is aromatic, uplifting, and perfect for winter. The sticky fish sauce glazed wings pack a lot of flavour without being overwhelming.

326 Coldharbour Ln, Brixton, London SW9 8QH, UK
020 7737 5888
020 7737 5888

Viet Garden

207 Liverpool Rd, London N1 1LX, UK

Serving homestyle Vietnamese food in a quiet corner of Islington, Viet Garden is so unassuming from the outside, it’s easy to walk right past it. Surprisingly spacious and comfortable, this is where to go if in search of a warming bowl of phở in N1. Served with all the classic trimmings — bean sprouts, fresh herbs, and lemon — the broth is richly satisfying, the service friendly and attentive. The wafer wrapped seafood in rice paper and crispy spring rolls with mince pork and prawn were both incredibly moreish.

207 Liverpool Rd, London N1 1LX, UK
020 7700 6040
020 7700 6040

Bánh Mì Kêu Deli City

168 London Wall, London EC2M 5QD, UK

Does a queue always mean it’s good? In the case of Bánh Mì Kêu Deli, yes it does. Nestled between Moorgate and Liverpool Street, the queues are always out the door come lunchtime. The baguettes are perfectly light and crispy and served warm — with a choice of filling from original (four different kinds of pork and homemade paté) and pork shoulder, to the more non-traditional duck, coconut curry chicken, or smoked aubergine. Find them in Shoreditch and Soho, too.

168 London Wall, London EC2M 5QD, UK
020 3829 6868
020 3829 6868

Bánh Mì Hội-An

242 Graham Rd, London E8 1BP, UK

What is the best bacon and egg sandwich in London? Regency? Pellicci? St John? No. It’s the no 8 special (extra spicy) at Banh Mi Hoi An, located on a side street near Hackney Central. Not a single banh mi stall in London quite nails the the optimal lightness of the baguette, but Hoi An’s is soft, crisp, well toasted, and weapon-ready vast. The Hoi An special has both sweet char siu and thinly sliced pork belly, with little pockets of wobbly omelette coddling the meat; pickles cut through the richness in the manner of a sharp brown sauce. Aside from the egg and bacon, the beef ball curry banh mi is excellent when the chef has it on — needless to say, with the lack of any competition, it’s also the best meatball sub in this city.

242 Graham Rd, London E8 1BP, UK
020 8985 6634
020 8985 6634

Pho Thuy Tay Cafe

899 Old Kent Rd, London SE15 1NL, UK

On Old Kent Road, Vietnamese students fill the restaurant’s five tables in anticipation of Hanoi deep cuts: frog-leg hot pots; deep-fried duck tongues; herbal, rare beef salads; or blood sausage — boiled or fried — formed from pale-marble boudins that float on the surface of the cooking pot like a herd of fat harbour seals bobbing in the sea.

899 Old Kent Rd, London SE15 1NL, UK
020 3105 6453
020 3105 6453

Eat Vietnam Bar B Grill

234 Evelyn St, London SE8 5BZ, UK

99 times out of 100 something described as “juicy lamb from the grill” is going to be profoundly boring, yet at Eat Vietnam on Evelyn Street — the locus of the area’s latest flowering of great Vietnamese restaurants — it’s a proper Barnsley chop, marinated to the bone and rendered properly so the last bite of crispy, caramel fat is the sweetest, most satisfying bite of the evening. A fried sea bream comes on its belly in a beautiful chainmail of silver skin, still opalescent inside once the jerky exterior is peeled back. The head is picked at until the bill arrives. Not a word of criticism is aimed at a simple dish of morning glory from connoisseurs of the vegetable. What is Eat Vietnam doing differently to most of the places on Kingsland Road? The answer is simple: the owners still care.

234 Evelyn St, London SE8 5BZ, UK
020 8691 9888
020 8691 9888

Rao Deli

304 Borough High St, London SE1 1JJ, UK

 The best pho in London may actually be on a street between Elephant and Castle and Borough that contains little else of note, at Rao Deli run by Trang Nguyen and Nhan Van Mac. There are pho that emphasise clarity and herbal aromatics: not this. This is a big beefy brute of a pho, simmered for 20 hours, full of liquid marrow with a slightly charred note that tastes like licking a cow in the best possible way. It is served without herbs, which may annoy purists, but actually it doesn’t need them. From the rice bowls, the pork belly is thick cut and generous, finished under the grill to order for about fifteen minutes to puff up the crackling — it beats most of the Cantonese siu yuk joints in Chinatown and Queensway.

304 Borough High St, London SE1 1JJ, UK
020 7407 4002
020 7407 4002

Hoa Phuong

4 Hampton St, London SE1 6SN, UK

Hoa Phuong on the upper end of Walworth Road is one that adheres to all the cliches about mythic diaspora restaurants. Unassuming exterior? Check. One old aunty cooking? Check. Small blackboard menu and odd opening hours? Double check. But owner Phuong’s bun bo hue here puts almost everyone else’s to shame, a deep fiery broth with a marine funk from fermented shrimp paste, herbal, citrus, spicy, umami all in harmony, with well cooked beef meat and Hue sausage. The pork on rice or in summer rolls is done well here, with aggressive caramelisation and crusted with thinly chopped lemongrass, and the beef with pickled vegetable is an exceptional stir fry, but after one bowl of bun bo hue, the only temptation is to order another.

4 Hampton St, London SE1 6SN, UK
07832 999573
07832 999573

Cafe Mama Pho

24 Evelyn St, London SE8 5DG, UK

Opened in 2014 by members of the family behind Cafe East — which occupied this site before it moved to a Surrey Quays car park — Cafe Mama Pho is a stalwart for its crystalline rendition of the soup that gives its name, as well as a bun bo hue which balances oily heat with the umami hum of fish sauce. Soup-seekers know where to go.

24 Evelyn St, London SE8 5DG, UK
020 8305 6649
020 8305 6649

Related Maps