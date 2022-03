Where to Drink Wine Outside in London

Where to find bubbly pet-nat, chilled, gluggable reds, and more in the sunshine

Outdoor terraces and open-air seating arrangements make London’s many great wine bars the place to drink when the sun is out.

Who knew that in 2022, that time would arrive in ... March.

Still, here we are. And here they are: The 21 best places to find bright and bubbly pet nats, crisp whites, chilled reds, rosy roses, and deep amber oranges.

Cheers.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.