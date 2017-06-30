Share All sharing options for: The Best Places to Eat at Borough Market

Borough Market is visited by millions of Londoners and tourists each year, and it’s one of the best food markets in London, without a doubt.

The opportunities to buy quality fresh and prepared produce from around the globe are immediately obvious, but they can also be overwhelming, and so to can be figuring out the best restaurants and food stalls to eat from. There are myriad food stands, hot kitchens, and, yes, actual restaurants — and like any large food market, some of them are better than others.

It’s also worth noting that while Borough Market’s opening times are just 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., save for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Sundays, and an early start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, many of the actual restaurants stay open later, making it an evening destination as well as a daytime staple.

Here’s where to eat at Borough Market.