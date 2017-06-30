 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

London’s Iconic Dishes

The Best Restaurants in Canary Wharf

Dig Into the Sweet Nostalgia of the Best Old-School Puddings in London

More in London See more maps
New London restaurants for 2019: Bao Borough
The beef rice bowl at Bao Borough.
Bao Borough

The Best Places to Eat at Borough Market

How to navigate London’s iconic destination for all things food

by Ed Smith Updated
Additional writing from James Hansen
View as Map
The beef rice bowl at Bao Borough.
| Bao Borough
by Ed Smith Updated
Additional writing from James Hansen

Borough Market is visited by millions of Londoners and tourists each year, and it’s one of the best food markets in London, without a doubt.

The opportunities to buy quality fresh and prepared produce from around the globe are immediately obvious, but they can also be overwhelming, and so to can be figuring out the best restaurants and food stalls to eat from. There are myriad food stands, hot kitchens, and, yes, actual restaurants — and like any large food market, some of them are better than others.

It’s also worth noting that while Borough Market’s opening times are just 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., save for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Sundays, and an early start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, many of the actual restaurants stay open later, making it an evening destination as well as a daytime staple.

Here’s where to eat at Borough Market.

Key:
OTG — on the go
R — restaurant

Read More

Richard Haward Oysters

Copy Link

This market stall shucks plump, fresh oysters at a fraction of restaurant prices. It feels both decadent and entirely grounded to eat half a dozen whilst sat on the kerb, with just lemon, tabasco or vinaigrette to cut through the brine. [OTG]

34 Stoney St, London SE1, UK

Hawksmoor Borough

Copy Link

Bovine behemoth Hawksmoor refurbished a warehouse to the rear of the Market with characteristic aplomb. A pioneer of London’s proper steak joints, Hawksmoor gets the job done: British beef, decent sides, great service, excellent cocktails and wine list. [R]

16 Winchester Walk, London SE1 9AQ, UK
020 7234 9940
020 7234 9940

Also featured in:

BAO Borough

Copy Link

Maybe Bao’s coolest restaurant to-date. This restaurant, bar, and karaoke venue takes as much inspiration from Tokyo as it does from Tapei: a triumphant interpretation of those cities’ nightlife culture. Design-minded operators — Erchen Chang, Shing Tat Chung, and Wai Ting Chung — have created the most original restaurant space and drinking venue so far in 2019. As well as Bao classics and the unmistakable parade of delightful gua bao, there are small plates of beef, rice, and egg yolk; pork jowl with raw young leeks, and Sichuan oil. A new hatch offers rice boxes with aged beef or pork and buckets of Taiwanese fried chicken.

13 Stoney St, London SE1 9AD, UK
020 3319 8132
020 3319 8132

Also featured in:

Elliot's

Copy Link

An adept example of contemporary British cuisine (good ingredients, cooked simply with the occasional twist, elegantly plated). Elliot’s takes pride in its low-intervention wine list and is a good spot for both lunch and dinner. [R]

12 Stoney St, London, Greater London
(+44) 207-4037436
(+44) 207-4037436

Also featured in:

Arabica Bar and Kitchen

Copy Link

Owner James Walters began trading spices and Levantine sweets at Borough in the early 2000s. His stall has now morphed into an excellent restaurant which merges Middle Eastern spices and dishes with British meat and veg. Good for drinks, too. [R]

Borough Market, 3 Rochester Walk, London, Greater London
(+44) 203-0115151
(+44) 203-0115151

Wright Brothers Oyster & Porter House

Copy Link

Did the oyster stall catch the attention, but it’s closed for the day or prefer table service? Head to Wright Brothers on Stoney Street, where as well as bivalve molluscs, diners should look for dressed crab, beef and oyster pie, and seafood platters.

11 Stoney St., Greater London, Greater London
(+44) 207-4039554
(+44) 207-4039554

El Pastor

Copy Link

This railway arch houses a stylish taqueria and its own little nixtamalized corn tortilla factory. There’s tacos tostadas, quesadillas and plenty of mezcal if after a party. [R]

7 Stoney Street, London, Greater London

Padella

Copy Link

Quality pasta, cooked al dente and served with seasonal sauces at a fair price. Ideal. The praise is deserved and draws a queue — which is perfectly manageable and relatively speedy outside peak hours. Aim for two plates per person, plus some antipasti. [R]

6 Southwark St, London, Greater London

Tapas Brindisa

Copy Link

One of the first genuinely good tapas restaurants in London. If after a steady interpretation of the classics (padron peppers, quality jamon, tortillas and garlic gambas) and authentic Spanish bustle to boot, head here. But perhaps more pressingly, it has brought back its chorizo roll stand outside the deli deeper into the market: deep red sausage; piquillo pepper; rocket; olive oil. Simple, excellent, easy.

18-20 Southwark St, London, Greater London
(+44) 207-3578880
(+44) 207-3578880

The Borough Market Kitchen

Copy Link

Borough Market has moved the majority of its hot food traders to a curated, purposely built dining space complete with long tables; essentially a food hall, just one without walls. Long-standing favourites remain, not least Brindisa’s chorizo, pepper and rocket rolls; Horn OK Please’s spicy potato-filled chickpea dosas; and La Tua fresh pasta. Elpiniki, formerly Gourmet Goat’, is an established highlight as well, with goat kofta pitas, slow roast veal on bulghur pilaf and seasonal salads, all of which merge Cypriot flavours with sustainable British ingredients. But the hit is probably Kubba, Philip Juma’s tribute to Iraqi street food.

8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
020 7407 1002
020 7407 1002

Also featured in:

Casa do Frango

Copy Link

Our chicken … is grilled over wood charcoal according to an age-old Portuguese recipe, it is then brushed with lemon and garlic, oregano or Piri Piri”. So, “posh Nandos?” Well, no. Set in a striking, light-filled room on the first floor of an old warehouse, this is an excellent option for a low-key chicken, chips and green salad. With large tables, convivial surroundings and chicken and a side dish coming in at around £15 per person, Casa do Frango is particularly well suited to group meals.

1st floor, 32 Southwark St, London SE1 1TU, UK
020 3972 2323
020 3972 2323

Also featured in:

Kappacasein Dairy

Copy Link

Some time before “street food” became a Thing in London, Bill Oglethorpe set up a cheese toastie and raclette stall at Borough Market. At first, that was an occasional table outside Neal’s Yard Dairy, where he worked as a cheesemonger and from where he sourced his cheese — notably the crucial combination of punchy Montgomery’s cheddar and Ogleshield, which is a British raclette-like oozy cheese named after him. Later Kappacasein morphed into an always-busy trolley in the Market, and more recently a permanent stall at the top of Stoney Street. In 2005, the esteemed American food writer Ruth Riechl described Bill’s sandwich as ‘the Platonic ideal of toasted cheese’; and it remains towards the top of London’s on the go pantheon. His excellent raclette — with potatoes and pickles — now showcases London Raclette, a cheese Bill now makes close by at his Bermondsey dairy.

1 Stoney St, London SE1 9AA, UK
07873 484930
07873 484930

Also featured in:

Maria's Market Cafe

Copy Link

Borough Market is panoply, Borough Market is international, Borough Market is tourism; Borough Market is workplace, Borough Market is local, Borough Market is community. Come to this longstanding caff — even now, under new ownership from nearby Terry’s — order a bubble and bacon sandwich, and understand that this place contains multitudes.

The Market Porter, 9 Stoney St, London SE1 9AA, UK
020 7407 1002
020 7407 1002

Also featured in:

Monmouth Coffee Company

Copy Link

The lines stretching out of this bright, open café space are testament to a very busy market with but one coffee shop, it’s true. But they’re also testament to the status of Monmouth as a London institution: brewing single origin filter coffee way, way, way before it was cool through the filter cones lined up like sentries reporting for duty. The flat whites and all are good too, but drip is king.

2 Park St, London SE1 9AB, UK
020 7232 3010
020 7232 3010

Gelateria 3Bis Borough Market

Copy Link

Greedy Goat is excellent and different and very suitable for the lactose intolerant who can’t give up ice cream. But for the trad Italian gelato experience, head to 3Bis, where the move is to look for the most Italian sounding thing on the menu. Pistachio, dark chocolate, and sour cherry and ricotta are the flavours to go by.

Borough Market, 4 Park St, London SE1 9AB, UK
020 7378 1977
020 7378 1977

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Richard Haward Oysters

34 Stoney St, London SE1, UK

This market stall shucks plump, fresh oysters at a fraction of restaurant prices. It feels both decadent and entirely grounded to eat half a dozen whilst sat on the kerb, with just lemon, tabasco or vinaigrette to cut through the brine. [OTG]

34 Stoney St, London SE1, UK

Hawksmoor Borough

16 Winchester Walk, London SE1 9AQ, UK

Bovine behemoth Hawksmoor refurbished a warehouse to the rear of the Market with characteristic aplomb. A pioneer of London’s proper steak joints, Hawksmoor gets the job done: British beef, decent sides, great service, excellent cocktails and wine list. [R]

16 Winchester Walk, London SE1 9AQ, UK
020 7234 9940
020 7234 9940

BAO Borough

13 Stoney St, London SE1 9AD, UK

Maybe Bao’s coolest restaurant to-date. This restaurant, bar, and karaoke venue takes as much inspiration from Tokyo as it does from Tapei: a triumphant interpretation of those cities’ nightlife culture. Design-minded operators — Erchen Chang, Shing Tat Chung, and Wai Ting Chung — have created the most original restaurant space and drinking venue so far in 2019. As well as Bao classics and the unmistakable parade of delightful gua bao, there are small plates of beef, rice, and egg yolk; pork jowl with raw young leeks, and Sichuan oil. A new hatch offers rice boxes with aged beef or pork and buckets of Taiwanese fried chicken.

13 Stoney St, London SE1 9AD, UK
020 3319 8132
020 3319 8132

Elliot's

12 Stoney St, London, Greater London

An adept example of contemporary British cuisine (good ingredients, cooked simply with the occasional twist, elegantly plated). Elliot’s takes pride in its low-intervention wine list and is a good spot for both lunch and dinner. [R]

12 Stoney St, London, Greater London
(+44) 207-4037436
(+44) 207-4037436

Arabica Bar and Kitchen

Borough Market, 3 Rochester Walk, London, Greater London

Owner James Walters began trading spices and Levantine sweets at Borough in the early 2000s. His stall has now morphed into an excellent restaurant which merges Middle Eastern spices and dishes with British meat and veg. Good for drinks, too. [R]

Borough Market, 3 Rochester Walk, London, Greater London
(+44) 203-0115151
(+44) 203-0115151

Wright Brothers Oyster & Porter House

11 Stoney St., Greater London, Greater London

Did the oyster stall catch the attention, but it’s closed for the day or prefer table service? Head to Wright Brothers on Stoney Street, where as well as bivalve molluscs, diners should look for dressed crab, beef and oyster pie, and seafood platters.

11 Stoney St., Greater London, Greater London
(+44) 207-4039554
(+44) 207-4039554

El Pastor

7 Stoney Street, London, Greater London

This railway arch houses a stylish taqueria and its own little nixtamalized corn tortilla factory. There’s tacos tostadas, quesadillas and plenty of mezcal if after a party. [R]

7 Stoney Street, London, Greater London

Padella

6 Southwark St, London, Greater London

Quality pasta, cooked al dente and served with seasonal sauces at a fair price. Ideal. The praise is deserved and draws a queue — which is perfectly manageable and relatively speedy outside peak hours. Aim for two plates per person, plus some antipasti. [R]

6 Southwark St, London, Greater London

Tapas Brindisa

18-20 Southwark St, London, Greater London

One of the first genuinely good tapas restaurants in London. If after a steady interpretation of the classics (padron peppers, quality jamon, tortillas and garlic gambas) and authentic Spanish bustle to boot, head here. But perhaps more pressingly, it has brought back its chorizo roll stand outside the deli deeper into the market: deep red sausage; piquillo pepper; rocket; olive oil. Simple, excellent, easy.

18-20 Southwark St, London, Greater London
(+44) 207-3578880
(+44) 207-3578880

The Borough Market Kitchen

8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK

Borough Market has moved the majority of its hot food traders to a curated, purposely built dining space complete with long tables; essentially a food hall, just one without walls. Long-standing favourites remain, not least Brindisa’s chorizo, pepper and rocket rolls; Horn OK Please’s spicy potato-filled chickpea dosas; and La Tua fresh pasta. Elpiniki, formerly Gourmet Goat’, is an established highlight as well, with goat kofta pitas, slow roast veal on bulghur pilaf and seasonal salads, all of which merge Cypriot flavours with sustainable British ingredients. But the hit is probably Kubba, Philip Juma’s tribute to Iraqi street food.

8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
020 7407 1002
020 7407 1002

Casa do Frango

1st floor, 32 Southwark St, London SE1 1TU, UK

Our chicken … is grilled over wood charcoal according to an age-old Portuguese recipe, it is then brushed with lemon and garlic, oregano or Piri Piri”. So, “posh Nandos?” Well, no. Set in a striking, light-filled room on the first floor of an old warehouse, this is an excellent option for a low-key chicken, chips and green salad. With large tables, convivial surroundings and chicken and a side dish coming in at around £15 per person, Casa do Frango is particularly well suited to group meals.

1st floor, 32 Southwark St, London SE1 1TU, UK
020 3972 2323
020 3972 2323

Kappacasein Dairy

1 Stoney St, London SE1 9AA, UK

Some time before “street food” became a Thing in London, Bill Oglethorpe set up a cheese toastie and raclette stall at Borough Market. At first, that was an occasional table outside Neal’s Yard Dairy, where he worked as a cheesemonger and from where he sourced his cheese — notably the crucial combination of punchy Montgomery’s cheddar and Ogleshield, which is a British raclette-like oozy cheese named after him. Later Kappacasein morphed into an always-busy trolley in the Market, and more recently a permanent stall at the top of Stoney Street. In 2005, the esteemed American food writer Ruth Riechl described Bill’s sandwich as ‘the Platonic ideal of toasted cheese’; and it remains towards the top of London’s on the go pantheon. His excellent raclette — with potatoes and pickles — now showcases London Raclette, a cheese Bill now makes close by at his Bermondsey dairy.

1 Stoney St, London SE1 9AA, UK
07873 484930
07873 484930

Maria's Market Cafe

The Market Porter, 9 Stoney St, London SE1 9AA, UK

Borough Market is panoply, Borough Market is international, Borough Market is tourism; Borough Market is workplace, Borough Market is local, Borough Market is community. Come to this longstanding caff — even now, under new ownership from nearby Terry’s — order a bubble and bacon sandwich, and understand that this place contains multitudes.

The Market Porter, 9 Stoney St, London SE1 9AA, UK
020 7407 1002
020 7407 1002

Monmouth Coffee Company

2 Park St, London SE1 9AB, UK

The lines stretching out of this bright, open café space are testament to a very busy market with but one coffee shop, it’s true. But they’re also testament to the status of Monmouth as a London institution: brewing single origin filter coffee way, way, way before it was cool through the filter cones lined up like sentries reporting for duty. The flat whites and all are good too, but drip is king.

2 Park St, London SE1 9AB, UK
020 7232 3010
020 7232 3010

Gelateria 3Bis Borough Market

Borough Market, 4 Park St, London SE1 9AB, UK

Greedy Goat is excellent and different and very suitable for the lactose intolerant who can’t give up ice cream. But for the trad Italian gelato experience, head to 3Bis, where the move is to look for the most Italian sounding thing on the menu. Pistachio, dark chocolate, and sour cherry and ricotta are the flavours to go by.

Borough Market, 4 Park St, London SE1 9AB, UK
020 7378 1977
020 7378 1977

Related Maps