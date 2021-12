The 14 Best Places to Eat at Borough Market

The 14 Best Places to Eat at Borough Market

Borough Market is visited by millions of Londoners and tourists each year. The opportunities to buy quality fresh and prepared produce from around the globe are immediately obvious. Fortunately, you don’t need to shop on an empty stomach — there are gems in the market’s ‘On the Go’ offer, plus a number of strong restaurants in the immediate vicinity.

Key :

OTG — on the go

R — r estaurant

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.