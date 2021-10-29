14 Spooky Halloween Specials to Try in London

Some of which will run through into Thanksgiving, as pumpkin season gets into full swing

It’s officially pumpkin season in London, and Halloween — and Thanksgiving — give the city’s restaurants and bakeries license to go beyond its more pedestrian preparations.

Spooky specials are popping up all over the capital in advance of 31 October, with bakeries — both bricks-and-mortar and independent micro bakeries — letting imaginations run wild. Using activated charcoal to make a canvas as black as night, or adding seasonal squashes to sourdough to give an appropriately orange hue, the bases are just half the story, with red and purple jams, compotes, and syrups acting as guts, entrails and gore galore for this most devilish of days. And given the fact that America tends to take it even more seriously than the U.K., there’s a raft of pumpkin pies and other seasonal desserts taking centre stage, too.

So whether stuffed doughnuts, creative sandwiches, seasonal babkas or taking on the task of making a pumpkin spiced latte taste good, here are all the Halloween restaurant specials to try in London — and some that will last beyond All Hallows’ Eve.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.