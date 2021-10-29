 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A lamington topped with a fondant pumpkin, given eyes and tentacles using chocolate.
A spooky pumpkin lamington from Morny Bakehouse.
Morny Bakehouse

14 Spooky Halloween Specials to Try in London

Some of which will run through into Thanksgiving, as pumpkin season gets into full swing

by Emma Louise Pudge
A spooky pumpkin lamington from Morny Bakehouse.
Morny Bakehouse
by Emma Louise Pudge

It’s officially pumpkin season in London, and Halloween — and Thanksgiving — give the city’s restaurants and bakeries license to go beyond its more pedestrian preparations.

Spooky specials are popping up all over the capital in advance of 31 October, with bakeries — both bricks-and-mortar and independent micro bakeries — letting imaginations run wild. Using activated charcoal to make a canvas as black as night, or adding seasonal squashes to sourdough to give an appropriately orange hue, the bases are just half the story, with red and purple jams, compotes, and syrups acting as guts, entrails and gore galore for this most devilish of days. And given the fact that America tends to take it even more seriously than the U.K., there’s a raft of pumpkin pies and other seasonal desserts taking centre stage, too.

So whether stuffed doughnuts, creative sandwiches, seasonal babkas or taking on the task of making a pumpkin spiced latte taste good, here are all the Halloween restaurant specials to try in London — and some that will last beyond All Hallows’ Eve.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fallow Restaurant

2, St. James's
London SW1Y 4RP, UK
Visit Website

Acclaimed Heddon Street restaurant Fallow is relocating to St James’s Market next month, with that Halloween staple pumpkin set to feature throughout the menu. Expect to see Fallow’s no-waste approach to whole animal butchery extended to gourds, as well as a creative amount of cross-utilization. There will be autumn crown prince squash grown on Fallow’s smallholding near Esher served confit in thyme and honey butter, together with a pumpkin and long pepper puree dressed with thyme and sansho pepper oil. Then for dessert, head chef Will Murray’s love of retro desserts will see pumpkin transformed into a torched pumpkin baked Alaska to share. Set to open on 12 November, these exciting pumpkin dishes will be available in time for U.S. Thanksgiving.

2. Painted Dog Bakehouse

71 Shelton St
London WC2H 9JQ, UK
Visit Website

Painted Dog Bakehouse is a micro-bakery specialising in babka and the baked goods that reflect founder Talia Berk’s Jewish-South African heritage. Berk’s babka is visually distinctive from other babkas around, with anintricately layered, more tightly twisted structure resulting in an intense ratio of demi-brioche to homemade filling. For Halloween, there is a ghoulish black and white black sesame babka only available until the end of October, and a pumpkin spice babka exclusive to Selfridges, which will be stay around until after Thanksgiving. As a November special, Painted Dog Bakehouse has created a sticky toffee babka made with a date and brown sugar filling, as well as more chopped dates and an injection of salted caramel. Babkas are baked to order each week for postal delivery all throughout the UK.

3. Aries Bakehouse

99 Acre Ln, Brixton Hill
London SW2 5TU, UK
Visit Website

Aries Bakehouse on Brixton’s Acre Lane is a community-based bakery founded by Jackie Mckinnon, born to parents of Jamaican heritage and raised in Brixton. It specialises in an ever-changing array of freshly baked viennoiserie, sourdough and artisanal breads, filled baguettes, cakes, cookies, doughnuts, exceptional vegan pastries, and provisions sourced from other local businesses. There is almost always a queue outside Aries, and each day the bakery opens stacked from floor-to-ceiling with hundreds of loaves and pastries only to sell out without fail. Each week Aries Bakehouse offers a dazzling array of weekend specials; for Halloween, there will be sinister-looking activated charcoal croissants oozing with chocolate frangipane; vibrant orange pumpkin spiced croissants filled with roasted crown prince pumpkin cream, and a pumpkin spice Basque cheesecake.

4. Outsider Tart

83 Chiswick High Rd, Chiswick
London W4 2EF, UK
020 7096 1609
020 7096 1609
Visit Website

Outsider Tart is an American restaurant and bakery specialising in quintessential stateside cakes, bakes, pies and tarts. The food pays homage to American excess in the most glorious way, with its staggeringly broad menu offering hearty, home-cooked dishes with tongue-in-cheek names in enormous portions, with zero pretensions or awareness of culinary trends. The eccentric duo of New York expats behind Outsider Tart, David Lesniak and David Muniz, are the very definition of “feeders,” showing their love through food, and each year, they celebrate Thanksgiving at the restaurant with ticketed dinners served family-style. This year’s Thanksgiving feast features no less than 22 dishes, including stuffed grapes and homemade “Cheez-Its,”; roast turkey with cranberry cornbread stuffing; pumpkin mac n cheese; and “my sister’s brussels sprouts with sherry maple vinaigrette and walnuts.” For dessert, there is pie — lots of it. Apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies are served in unlimited quantities at the big event and can be ordered to takeaway too. Throughout the Halloween and Thanksgiving periods, diners can also expect pumpkin pie, pumpkin swirl cheesecake brownies, pumpkin layer cake with mascarpone cream cheese frosting, and pumpkin cheesecake on the counter. Sometimes Americans just do it best.

5. Corner Store

31 Peckham Rd
London SE5 8UH, UK
Visit Website

Corner Store on Peckham Road is best known for chewy New York style bagels made in-house daily, and its speciality item: crullers. These deep-fried choux pastry doughnuts with crisp ridged exteriors, lacquered glazes and creamy, custard-like centres are a staple of coffee and doughnut shops across U.S. and Canada, but are still rare in the UK. Corner Store’s version is fast developing a cult following and distinct Instagram presence. The cereal milk glazed cruller encrusted with cornflakes channels early Christina Tosi vibes, while the classic cinnamon sugar is pure nostalgia. For Halloween, Corner Store has come up with three pumpkin specials: a house made pumpkin spice latte; a classic pumpkin pie; and a deliciously moist pumpkin bread with Italian meringue frosting. In the evening, Corner Store is putting on a ticketed Halloween party featuring themed cocktails and spooky snacks.

6. Honey & Smoke

216 Great Portland St
London W1W 5QW, UK
020 7388 6175
020 7388 6175
Visit Website

Israeli husband and wife duo Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich’s big buzzy grill house is hosting a series of celebration supper clubs: starting with Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving, and then finishing with Hannukah. Honey & Smoke’s Halloween Brunch Club on Sunday 31st October consists of a spooky surprise menu of three courses and a drink upon arrival, promising fantastic flavours with a sinister twist. Meanwhile, elder sibling Honey & Co is offering a Halloween feast for 2 to be enjoy. The menu includes spiced pumpkin buns, “swamp dip,” and a vermicelli “worm salad” to start; whole quail in a herby kadafi nest for the main course (with beetroot hasselback “eggs” available as a veggie alternative), and an intriguing “frogspawn pudding” with chocolate frogs for dessert. Sister deli Honey & Spice is also set to be a prime trick or treat destination with a tantalising array of Halloween themed treats include pumpkin spiced cheesecake, spooky iced gingerbread and chocolate bat sandwich cookies filled with jammy guts.

7. Wood Street Bakery

21 Wood St
London E17 3JX, UK
020 8520 4871
020 8520 4871
Visit Website

Pastry chef Jennifer Moseley started Wood Street Bakery during the coronavirus lockdowns in 2020 and opened its bricks and mortar site in August 2021, offering an enticing array of artisan viennoiserie, cakes, sandwiches and daily changing lunch options. For Halloween, Wood Street has come up with trick or treat savoury and sweet pumpkin themed bakes. There will be sourdough brioche pumpkin spice buns with vanilla cream cheese frosting, and dramatically decorated ghost cupcakes with a fudgy chocolate centre made with 71 percent Nicaraguan chocolate from Land, topped with Swiss meringue ghosts. On the savoury side, there will be spicy pumpkin buns filled with ‘nduja from Cobble Lane Cured, and a “Buffy” sandwich filled with roast squash, fennel and garlic salami, rocket, and ricotta, on vibrant orange pumpkin sourdough.

8. Sourdough Sophia

24 Middle Ln
London N8 8PL, UK
Visit Website

Sourdough Sophia is a speciality sourdough bakery and community sourdough school in Crouch End, that started as a lockdown home operation and grew into a pastel-pink fronted micro-bakery on Crouch End’s Middle Lane. The Halloween menu is sure to attract a crowd: co-owner Sophia Sutton-Jones and her team have come up with a Black Forest cruffin adorned with meringue ghosts; red velvet lamingtons with a blood-and-guts red coconut finish; pumpkin spice doughnuts; and spooky chocolate doughnuts filled with gory plum jam and an orange glaze. On the savoury front, there will be spiced pumpkin soup, sourdough focaccia with pumpkin puree, goats cheese and sage, and a special squash, feta and sage danish.

9. Bake Street

58 Evering Rd, Lower Clapton
London N16 7SR, UK
020 7683 7177
020 7683 7177
Visit Website

Feroz Gajia’s outstanding brunch café and bakery Bake Street in Lower Clapton has a reputation for spectacular themed menus, covetable specials, nostalgic American bakes and exceptionally good ice cream. It therefore comes as no surprise that Halloween will see baker Chloe-Rose Crabtree exercise her genius in coming up with an array of seasonal specials. There are rumours of pumpkin ice cream and molasses crinkle cookie ice cream sandwiches, alongside American classics like snickerdoodles and an ambitious pumpkin caramel tart in which excess pumpkin juices are used to form a caramel in the way that excess whey can be repurposed in cheese-making. Crabtree has also shared sneak previews of vegan pumpkin spice buns, ornately decorated skull sugar cookies, and fiery vegan pumpkin empañadas.

10. Blame Butter

Notting Hill
London, UK
Visit Website

Blame Butter is a micro-bakery in Notting Hill, run by Chicago born-and-raised pastry chef Asa Balanoff Naiditch. Her pies celebrate the glorious excess of American desserts, joyfully extravagant but not excessively sweet. The menu for Halloween and Thanksgiving is truly American in its grandeur: there will be no less than nine speciality pies for the big celebration. Brown butter pumpkin pie topped with giant homemade pumpkin spiced marshmallows is the kind of pumpkin pie that is destined to go viral. Meanwhile, there is a Dutch caramel apple pie topped with brown sugar crumble, and a classic latticed apple pie for those who are all about maximising that ultra flaky crust. Pies are available whole or by the slice for collection only, with the exact location of what’s fondly referred to as Notting Hill’s “pie hole” revealed upon ordering.

11. Chatsworth Bakehouse

120a Anerley Rd
London SE19 2AN, UK
Visit Website

After a year of donating over £4,500 from lockdown bakes, Chatsworth Bakehouse has opened a permanent site in Bromley SE19 offering humungous weekly-changing focaccia sandwiches, loaves, pizza slices and an impressive selection of creative sweet bakes. For Halloween, chef Tom Mathews and co-founder Sian Evans have resurrected one of the bakery’s most popular lockdown sandwiches, the “bhaji butty,” with a Halloween twist pairing a freshly fried crispy onion bhaji with homegrown kabocha pumpkin, coriander relish, toasted coconut yoghurt and rocket, all wrapped up in bubbly freshly baked focaccia. The weekend walk-up menu includes a spicy chilli pumpkin and gorgonzola white pizza slice, alongside creepy creative bakes such as brown sugar Basque cheesecake and toasted marshmallow “cereal killer” cereal cookies.

12. Morny

216B Francis Rd
London E10 6PR, UK
Visit Website

Morny Bakehouse on Leyton’s Francis Road is a new viennoiserie from the team behind Marmelo Kitchen. Halloween gives the bakery team licence creep closer toward the realm of the absurd, but many of the regular menu items already possess a spookily subversive quality. Take the “pain au pig,” which sees pork sausage and caramelised onion in the place of sticks of chocolate. Then there is Morny’s signature doughnut, filled with tangy lemongrass custard, blackberry chilli jam and covered in torched chocolate meringue, and a cruffin dubbed “dark and stormy,” in which passion fruit and ginger curd and a spiced rum ganache are injected into a richly chocolatey hybrid croissant-muffin dipped in dark chocolate and jewelled with crystalized ginger. The Halloween Box, available to pre-order, features six bakes with names like “Death Becomes Her Cruffin” and “Jack O-Lanten Lamington,” all sure to get tastebuds and spines tingling alike.

13. Esters

55 Kynaston Rd
London N16 0EB, UK
Visit Website

Home to the original white-chocolate miso cookie long before every bakery in London caught on to this spectacular sweet-salty combo, Stoke Newington favourite Esters is renowned for spectacular weekend brunch specials and creative, respectful culinary globetrotting. This sensibility continues with its Halloween menu, for which co-owners Nia Burr and Jack Lloyd-Jones have masterminded a seasonally inspired sheet cake of pumpkin, pear compote and walnut swiss meringue buttercream, and a spicy pumpkin curry with red carlin peas. No doubt the weekend menu will see a spooky twist on the covetable fully loaded fried Japanese milk bread specials, and a seasonal take on sourdough French toast.

14. The Sourdough Bakery @ Chiswick House and Gardens

Burlington Ln, Chiswick
London W4 2RP, UK
30 October
30 October
Visit Website

The Sourdough Bakery is a North West London micro-bakery, specialising in sourdough bread and sweet bakes such as sour-doughnuts, buns, brownies, cronuts, cruffins and cookies, available for collection, delivery and at select farmers markets. On Saturday 30 October, The Sourdough Bakery will be at Chiswick House & Gardens farmers market offering Halloween specials including charcoal sour-doughnuts oozing with a salted caramel popcorn filling inspired by horror movie watching cinema snacks. There will also be brownie batter or honey caramel filled sour-doughnuts; ghostly glazed sourdough apple fritters; pumpkin pie; vegan pumpkin spice cookies; black sablé biscuits, and a pumpkin-shaped walnut loaf, perfect with squash soup.

