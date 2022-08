River Café ribollita, St John’s bone marrow and parsley salad, Quo Vadis’s smoked eel sandwich — and more

Consider this a London dining bucket list; a collection of outstanding dishes; a very ambitious London restaurant crawl indeed. These are the 19 plates of food that, for various reasons, stand as representatives of how London’s dining scene has changed in the last 20 years.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.