 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Best Restaurants in Camden

The Best Falafel in London

9 Great Coffee Shops to Work From in London

More in London See more maps
The exterior of an Italian restaurant, with rattan chairs outside. The signage reads Capitan Corelli, in big blue letters, with cappuccino, pizza and pasta, takeaway written below in smaller, red letters.
Outside Capitan Corelli, the tavola calda in Battersea.
Maggie Jones/Flickr

Escalopes, Red Sauce, and Tiramisu at London’s Best Time-Honoured Italian Restaurants

The pathfinders for the capital’s contemporary buffet of regional Italian cooking

by Isaac Rangaswami
View as Map
Outside Capitan Corelli, the tavola calda in Battersea.
| Maggie Jones/Flickr
by Isaac Rangaswami

First there were the Romans, who built a settlement on the Thames with a forum, an amphitheatre, and a humongous limestone wall. Later, Italian people came and went, to paint Westminster Bridge, introduce Londoners to ice cream, and make sure Little Italy had its own ornate Catholic church. By 1953, when a Milanese salesman called Pino Riservato fired up Soho’s first Gaggia coffee machine, Italy had been woven into the capital’s fabric.

These days, everyone knows that London’s full of exceptional Italian cooking. Along with the riverside restaurant in Hammersmith and the Michelin-starred one in Marylebone, there’s a lifetime’s worth of fantastic Italian food in Soho, Ealing, Peckham, Clapham, Vauxhall, Shoreditch, Bloomsbury, Islington, Clerkenwell and so many other neighbourhoods.

But with so many modern, famous spots to choose from, it’s easy to forget how London used to eat Italian food. Thankfully, the capital still has plenty of the cosy, candlelit rooms that dish out crisp, breaded cutlets, lumps of creamy, coffee-infused sponge, and mountains of spaghetti in deep red sauce. These restaurants are less fashionable now, but they still hold a special place in many hearts.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

L Terroni & Sons

Copy Link

Like Scotti’s Snack Bar, St Peter’s Church, and the 67-year-old multilingual driving school up the road, L Terroni & Sons is a beautiful remnant of Clerkenwell’s old Little Italy. It’s a surprisingly historical spot, which claims to be London’s oldest delicatessen.

But Terroni’s is hardly gathering dust. The place draws a steady crowd, who step over the prehistoric doorway mosaic to enjoy gigantic, inexpensive pizzas and pastas, all doused in a tomato sauce more lurid than a setting sun. Try the delightfully round raviolis, the squidgy gnocchi, or maybe a colossal, puffed-up calzone, then grab some cannoli and something suitably pungent from the deli counter to take home. 

138 Clerkenwell Rd, London EC1R 5DL, UK
020 7837 1712
020 7837 1712

Also featured in:

Italia Uno

Copy Link

Everybody loves Italia Uno, including the office types who clog its entrance on weekdays, the football fans who come to watch Serie A matches on one of its six TVs, and the delivery riders who drink espressos while their e-bike batteries charge in the corner. The food unites these people, as does the place’s homely atmosphere, which are both down to Felice, Italia Uno’s tireless, good-natured proprietor.

Felice has been assembling finely tuned sandwiches here for over two decades. His finest work includes the bondola, which balances the silky richness of mortadella with the sharpness of marinated artichoke hearts, and the picante, a surprisingly spicy sausage and pecorino number. There’s other great stuff too, like the wholesome rigatoni with meat sauce, which feels more ragu alla bolognese than spag bol.

91 Charlotte St., London W1T 4PX, UK
020 7637 5326
020 7637 5326

Trevi Ristorante

Copy Link

Fixed seating keeps things neat and tidy. It creates more space, makes floors easier to clean, and keeps the dining room in configuration. If Trevi Ristorante’s angular burgundy booths were installed when the place opened, then they’ve been exemplifying these benefits for 60 years.

Those magical seats are an excellent place to enjoy hearty servings of Italian food. There’s a whole host of old-school dishes on offer here, from the breaded veal to the grilled lamb liver, but the obvious choice is the bolognese, which is meaty, peppery, and as deeply savoury as a pint of soy sauce.

16-18 Highbury Cor, London N5 1RD, UK
020 7700 7161
020 7700 7161

La Porchetta Pollo Bar

Copy Link

La Porchetta Pollo Bar used to be Pollo Bar, back when it was a symphony of brown and beige, all varnished wood, antique light fixtures and nicotine-tinted murals, just like so many of Soho’s now largely extinct Italian caffs. But people lamented the old Pollo’s passing two decades ago, so it’s no use getting dewy eyed about it now.

The new restaurant’s full of life anyway. Visit outside of peak hours, when the spirited waiting staff get a chance to get up on their arguments and the place’s amiable chef loosens his apron to work through a heap of sausage and broccoli pasta. Get what he’s having, or one of the mozzarella-heavy pizzas, which are among the cheapest in the area.

Communications House, 20 Old Compton St, London W1D 4TW, UK
020 7494 9368
020 7494 9368

Capitan Corelli Battersea

Copy Link

It may be difficult to imagine, but Capitan Corelli opened back in 1977, when the U.K. was fraught with strikes, inflation and an economic crisis. The restaurant hasn’t changed much since those days (at the time of writing, neither has the U.K.) and it wears its tumbledown charm well, dancing the line between caff and affordable restaurant.

Most locals pop in for something from behind the counter, as part of the place’s competitively priced lunchtime buffet, in the same way people do at Lewisham’s Everest Curry King and Whitechapel’s Shalamar Kebab House. The food is straightforward, homely stuff, that will leave customers neither hungry nor shortchanged. So try a chicken leg, a cuboid of lasagne, some spaghetti and meatballs, or maybe all three together.

132 Battersea Park Rd, London SW11 4LY, UK
020 7627 8674
020 7627 8674

Anacapri

Copy Link

Anacapri feels less Baker Street and more Brooklyn, all tablecloths, varnished wood, and Chianti bottles in straw baskets. The place’s slender, welcoming dining room attracts a convivial, vaguely wealthy-looking crowd, including men with grey, slicked-back hair who wouldn’t look out of place in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Overall, it’s an extremely atmospheric place to eat.

Everyone’s here for the classics, like the veal Milanese, an elephant’s ear of an escalope that comes alive with a squeeze of lemon, and goes delightfully with mouthfuls of soft, tomatoey spaghetti. The A4 paper-sized ravioli are similarly dramatic, as are the slabs of tiramisu, which the place’s good-humoured waiters tote above their shoulders in huge trays to tempt diners after their mains.

10 Dorset St, London W1U 6QR, UK
020 7935 6441
020 7935 6441

Also featured in:

Caprini Restaurant

Copy Link

It’s easy to forget that liver is the friendliest member of the offal family: basically a soft steak, not that different from pate or an earthy hunk of butter. Almost every old-school Italian spot in London serves some sort of fegato variant, but Caprini is one of the safest bets to eat it, mainly because the place attracts a crowd that still orders it regularly.

The restaurant’s cheerful, middle-aged customer base, who come here to reminisce about holidays in Torino and get a bit pissed, appear to have been eating in Caprini since the Thatcher years. But the restaurant’s even older than its interior suggests — it opened in 1946, while London was still recovering from the Blitz. So get a plate of juicy, grill-marked organ meat, a glass of house red, and raise a toast to one of the oldest Italian restaurants in London.

77 Waterloo Rd, London SE1 8UD, UK
020 7928 6645
020 7928 6645

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

L Terroni & Sons

138 Clerkenwell Rd, London EC1R 5DL, UK

Like Scotti’s Snack Bar, St Peter’s Church, and the 67-year-old multilingual driving school up the road, L Terroni & Sons is a beautiful remnant of Clerkenwell’s old Little Italy. It’s a surprisingly historical spot, which claims to be London’s oldest delicatessen.

But Terroni’s is hardly gathering dust. The place draws a steady crowd, who step over the prehistoric doorway mosaic to enjoy gigantic, inexpensive pizzas and pastas, all doused in a tomato sauce more lurid than a setting sun. Try the delightfully round raviolis, the squidgy gnocchi, or maybe a colossal, puffed-up calzone, then grab some cannoli and something suitably pungent from the deli counter to take home. 

138 Clerkenwell Rd, London EC1R 5DL, UK
020 7837 1712
020 7837 1712

Italia Uno

91 Charlotte St., London W1T 4PX, UK

Everybody loves Italia Uno, including the office types who clog its entrance on weekdays, the football fans who come to watch Serie A matches on one of its six TVs, and the delivery riders who drink espressos while their e-bike batteries charge in the corner. The food unites these people, as does the place’s homely atmosphere, which are both down to Felice, Italia Uno’s tireless, good-natured proprietor.

Felice has been assembling finely tuned sandwiches here for over two decades. His finest work includes the bondola, which balances the silky richness of mortadella with the sharpness of marinated artichoke hearts, and the picante, a surprisingly spicy sausage and pecorino number. There’s other great stuff too, like the wholesome rigatoni with meat sauce, which feels more ragu alla bolognese than spag bol.

91 Charlotte St., London W1T 4PX, UK
020 7637 5326
020 7637 5326

Trevi Ristorante

16-18 Highbury Cor, London N5 1RD, UK

Fixed seating keeps things neat and tidy. It creates more space, makes floors easier to clean, and keeps the dining room in configuration. If Trevi Ristorante’s angular burgundy booths were installed when the place opened, then they’ve been exemplifying these benefits for 60 years.

Those magical seats are an excellent place to enjoy hearty servings of Italian food. There’s a whole host of old-school dishes on offer here, from the breaded veal to the grilled lamb liver, but the obvious choice is the bolognese, which is meaty, peppery, and as deeply savoury as a pint of soy sauce.

16-18 Highbury Cor, London N5 1RD, UK
020 7700 7161
020 7700 7161

La Porchetta Pollo Bar

Communications House, 20 Old Compton St, London W1D 4TW, UK

La Porchetta Pollo Bar used to be Pollo Bar, back when it was a symphony of brown and beige, all varnished wood, antique light fixtures and nicotine-tinted murals, just like so many of Soho’s now largely extinct Italian caffs. But people lamented the old Pollo’s passing two decades ago, so it’s no use getting dewy eyed about it now.

The new restaurant’s full of life anyway. Visit outside of peak hours, when the spirited waiting staff get a chance to get up on their arguments and the place’s amiable chef loosens his apron to work through a heap of sausage and broccoli pasta. Get what he’s having, or one of the mozzarella-heavy pizzas, which are among the cheapest in the area.

Communications House, 20 Old Compton St, London W1D 4TW, UK
020 7494 9368
020 7494 9368

Capitan Corelli Battersea

132 Battersea Park Rd, London SW11 4LY, UK

It may be difficult to imagine, but Capitan Corelli opened back in 1977, when the U.K. was fraught with strikes, inflation and an economic crisis. The restaurant hasn’t changed much since those days (at the time of writing, neither has the U.K.) and it wears its tumbledown charm well, dancing the line between caff and affordable restaurant.

Most locals pop in for something from behind the counter, as part of the place’s competitively priced lunchtime buffet, in the same way people do at Lewisham’s Everest Curry King and Whitechapel’s Shalamar Kebab House. The food is straightforward, homely stuff, that will leave customers neither hungry nor shortchanged. So try a chicken leg, a cuboid of lasagne, some spaghetti and meatballs, or maybe all three together.

132 Battersea Park Rd, London SW11 4LY, UK
020 7627 8674
020 7627 8674

Anacapri

10 Dorset St, London W1U 6QR, UK

Anacapri feels less Baker Street and more Brooklyn, all tablecloths, varnished wood, and Chianti bottles in straw baskets. The place’s slender, welcoming dining room attracts a convivial, vaguely wealthy-looking crowd, including men with grey, slicked-back hair who wouldn’t look out of place in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Overall, it’s an extremely atmospheric place to eat.

Everyone’s here for the classics, like the veal Milanese, an elephant’s ear of an escalope that comes alive with a squeeze of lemon, and goes delightfully with mouthfuls of soft, tomatoey spaghetti. The A4 paper-sized ravioli are similarly dramatic, as are the slabs of tiramisu, which the place’s good-humoured waiters tote above their shoulders in huge trays to tempt diners after their mains.

10 Dorset St, London W1U 6QR, UK
020 7935 6441
020 7935 6441

Caprini Restaurant

77 Waterloo Rd, London SE1 8UD, UK

It’s easy to forget that liver is the friendliest member of the offal family: basically a soft steak, not that different from pate or an earthy hunk of butter. Almost every old-school Italian spot in London serves some sort of fegato variant, but Caprini is one of the safest bets to eat it, mainly because the place attracts a crowd that still orders it regularly.

The restaurant’s cheerful, middle-aged customer base, who come here to reminisce about holidays in Torino and get a bit pissed, appear to have been eating in Caprini since the Thatcher years. But the restaurant’s even older than its interior suggests — it opened in 1946, while London was still recovering from the Blitz. So get a plate of juicy, grill-marked organ meat, a glass of house red, and raise a toast to one of the oldest Italian restaurants in London.

77 Waterloo Rd, London SE1 8UD, UK
020 7928 6645
020 7928 6645

Related Maps