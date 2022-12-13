 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Everywhere to Watch Every Team in the World Cup in London

London’s Most Festive Mince Pies

The Best Sunday Roasts in London

More in London See more maps
People sitting inside a restaurant under dim orange light.
Inside Caravel restaurant
caravel_restaurant/Instagram

London’s Best Places to Eat in Unexpected Locations

Unlikely settings, places kept hush hush, newsagents, museums, and other secret and not-so-secret venues for great food

by Jonathan Hatchman
View as Map
Inside Caravel restaurant
| caravel_restaurant/Instagram
by Jonathan Hatchman

First of all, these are not “hidden gems.”

After all, we already know areas such as Wembley, Tooting, East Ham, Woolwich, or anywhere in the outer zones of London and beyond are dining paradises, so there’s no need to pretend their standout restaurants are well-kept secrets, least of all to the thousands of people who live nearby and visit on a regular basis.

Instead, the following restaurants are either generally quite well hidden or at least secluded; or they’re serving great food in truly unexpected places – museums, car parks, post offices, and off-licenses. Here are 13 of the best.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Tiroler Hut

Copy Link

First opened by Josef Friedman over 50 years ago, Tiroler Hut was forced to close in 2019 following the devastating effects of a fire. Three years on, the family-run restaurant has now re-opened following an extensive refurbishment. While the décor has had a refresh, much of the Tiroler Hut spirit has been retained. Superlative Austrian food and beers are accompanied by live music, with performances from the 84-year-old owner on the cow bells, accordion, and saxophone. As for the food, you can’t go wrong with the classic wiener schnitzel cloaked with a crisp, well-seasoned coating followed by a classic apfelstrudel or kaiserschmarrn, and best washed down with a foamy pint of Stiegl Goldbräu.

27 Westbourne Grove, London W2 4UA, UK
020 7727 3981
020 7727 3981

La Bodega Negra Restaurant

Copy Link

Walking past La Bodega Negra on Old Compton Street, you can be forgiven for thinking that the restaurant is just another Soho sex shop. Head downstairs however and you’ll be surprised to find a charming basement restaurant rather than another insensitively marketed gimmick. Here the food has a modern Mexican slant, featuring some classic Mexican dishes alongside some genuinely exciting highlights. Think pickled tomatillo with frisee leaves, chayote, walnut and cranberry; quesadillas with truffle and black mole, cheese and salsa verde; lamb barbacoa with tortillas and various salsas; or, best of all, al pastor marinated Secreto Iberico pork with salsa verde and tortillas for making tacos at the table.

9 Old Compton St, London W1D 5JF, UK
020 4580 1186
020 4580 1186

The Garden Cafe

Copy Link

An urban oasis in central London, The Garden Café is affixed to The Garden Museum at the foot of Lambeth Bridge. Natural light floods the spacious dining room and the constantly changing menu features simple, seasonal dishes that are elegantly presented and served on classic white plates, rarely featuring more than three main ingredients. These may include crispy duck and frisee salad; John Dory with white beans and roasted fennel; or braised venison mince with buttery mash and sprout tops: substance over style at its very best.

5 Lambeth Palace Rd, London SE1 7LB, UK
020 3640 9322
020 3640 9322

Also featured in:

The India Club

Copy Link

Established over 70 years ago by Krishna Menon, India’s first High Commissioner to the UK, The India Club is a central London institution. Inside the Hotel Strand Continental, the space is unassuming and steeped in history, though it’s also at risk of closure, currently crowdfunding to remain open as the landlord strives to convert the restaurant space into hotel accommodation or at least increase the rent by around 80 percent. Regardless, it offers good value for the area and quality Indian food. Here the menu is broadly split into vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, and like much of the best stuff, it’s the vegetarian dishes that really sing. The pani puri, moderately spiced egg curry, and chilli paneer are all must-tries. 

143 Strand, London WC2R 1JA, UK
020 7836 4880
020 7836 4880

Gremio de Brixton

Copy Link

Located in the crypt of St Matthew’s Church, Gremio de Brixton is a tapas bar with gorgeous interiors. The church structure’s low slung ceilings and original brickwork work as natural partitions and when illuminated by dim candlelight, contribute to a fairly sedate atmosphere, though the restaurant does get lively as the evening goes on. Gremio de Brixton is an ideal venue for dates, but also for visiting in a group of four or more to make a considerable dent in the broad menu. You’ll almost definitely want to order both the jamón and the blue cheese croquetas; boquerones with aioli lifted by a whisper of citrus; soft Mallorcan sobrassada with crusty bread; chickpea and sweet potato buñuelos; fried aubergines with honey; and at least one of the rice dishes. Go for the arroz negre coloured with cuttlefish ink or the arroz de mariscos loaded with mussels, clams, squid and prawns. 

Basement, St Matthew's Church, Brixton Hill, London SW2 1JF, UK
020 7924 0660
020 7924 0660

Caravel

Copy Link

When looking for Caravel, aim for Studio Kitchen then head to the canal and search for a barge named ‘Poppy’. Unlike most boat and barge restaurants, Caravel is completely without gimmicks. Most dishes lean towards that unmissable British-European bistro dining, but there are enough modern flourishes to be excited about. Go with one of the inventive takes on classic cocktails, such as the rum and cola old fashioned, which tastes exactly like cola bottle sweets; followed by playful dishes such as the hero duck croquette shaped like a rubber duck; acerbic mackerel with celeriac remoulade and pickled greengages which slice through the fish’s richness; and fat potato rostis dolloped with sour cream and a generous crown of caviar. 

172 Shepherdess Walk, London N1 7JL, UK
020 7251 1155
020 7251 1155

Also featured in:

Essentials Food To Go

Copy Link

Forget standard newsagent snacks, Moorgate Post Office has its own hot food set-up, Essentials Food To Go. Specialising in various Indian curries and street food, the food is served cafeteria-style from large gastronorm trays and can be eaten in — avoid visiting at peak lunch times if so. The meat curries are fine if not slightly unremarkable, but its with the vegetarian dishes that Essentials Food To Go really excites. Think delicately spiced chana masala, egg curry with a rich sauce, vibrant green saag paneer, and myriad chaats.  

45 London Wall, Moorgate, London EC2M 5TE, UK
020 7588 5045
020 7588 5045

The Iyanams Kitchen

Copy Link

Parked up outside the big Tesco on Old Kent Road, The Iyanams Kitchen is so much more than just a car park burger van. Sure, burgers are served but the dishes with strong nods to Caribbean and West African cuisine are the main reason to visit. Think grilled saltfish, peppers, tisk, ackee, mango salad and barbecue dressing stuffed into a warm tortilla flatbread, generously seasoned and slow-cooked lamb chops with fried rice, and sides such as mac and cheese or jollof rice.

107 Dunton Rd., Old Kent Rd, London SE1 5HG, UK
07398 582014
07398 582014

Townsend

Copy Link

While Townsend isn’t necessarily as hidden as some of its fellow listees, the fact that it’s an outstanding restaurant situated in an art gallery may come as a surprise. Replacing the also lauded Whitechapel Refectory in 2020, Nick Gilkinson — formerly of the Garden Museum Cafe — and Joe Fox — formerly of Petersham Nurseries — have taken the restaurant from strength to strength in its short, pandemic-clipped life. Dishes like Red Leicester croquettes with pickled walnut ketchup; potato and crab dumplings blackened with squid ink, rife with garlic and chilli; and roast mallard with braised radicchio, spiced carrot and prunes betray the fact that this is a modern British restaurant, meaning it’s really old European with an accent.

77-82 Whitechapel High St, London E1 7QX, UK
020 7522 7896
020 7522 7896

Also featured in:

Londis N16

Copy Link

The Londis on Fountayne Road in Stoke Newington is not just another Londis. Family-run since the late 1970s and now run by Priyesh and Alpesh Patel, it serves excellent Gujarati dishes alongside the more traditional off-license goods. The takeaway menu, announced on social media, changes regularly and may feature the likes of methi malai paneer, baingan bharta, chai-spiced tiramisu, Bombay mix made with shredded wheat, corn flakes, and Cheerios; and truly outstanding vada pav with smashed potato sandwiched by dry coconut, chilli and garlic chutney on one side of the bun and coriander and garlic chutney on the other. 

76 Fountayne Rd, London N16 7DT, UK
020 8806 5839
020 8806 5839

Alhaji SUYA Greenwich

Copy Link

A sibling to the popular Peckham restaurant which temporarily relocated to Greenwich before re-opening, Alhaji Suya has kept its SE10 site on an industrial estate near the Royal Mail sorting office. Focussing on Hausa cuisine, Alhaji specifically serves exceptional suya cooked on the barbecue and finished on an electric grill to develop a crust. Chicken, lamb, and beef is available, but the fatty tozo cut of beef is the best thing on the menu, with the flavours amplified by the yaji made by owner Abdullahi Maikano. Kilishi is also offered, similar to jerky but significantly more flavoursome, and bulk orders are catered for online.

Uint 15 Angerstein Business Park, 12 Horn Ln, London SE10 0RT, UK
020 4568 0093
020 4568 0093

Oyster Shack & Seafood Bar

Copy Link

On the edge of Epping Forest, next to the Kings Oak Hotel, Oyster Shack specialises in exceptional quality seafood and shellfish. Oysters are, of course, a highlight either as they come, daubed with a little sweet-sharp vinaigrette, or deep fried and presented in the shells. Classic cold seafood options are also served alongside hot dishes such as huge tiger prawns when available, regularly changing specials which may include cod’s cheeks, monkfish or lobster tails, plus outrageous bacon rolls complete with black pudding and scallops. 

Waltham Abbey, Loughton IG10 4AE, UK

Dennys Lobster & Oyster Seafood Restaurant

Copy Link

According to the restaurant’s Instagram, Denny’s is “Chislehurst‘s best kept secret since 1985”. Going by the interiors, it looks as though little has changed over the past 37 years, though there’s an element of nostalgic charm that makes visiting Denny’s feel like a special occasion. In the former waiting room of Chislehurst train station, the restaurant serves an extensive menu showcasing high quality fish and seafood that’s sourced fresh daily. Meat dishes such as chicken supreme with mushroom sauce or various steaks are available, but the fish and shellfish are the main draws. Belgian mussels are offered à la meunière, Provencal, with brie or curry sauce. Zareula is rampant with prawns, crab, mussels, clams, scallops, oysters and cod. Dover sole is simply cooked yet superlative, and reasonably priced lobster thermidor also makes a rare post-1979 appearance.

3 Station Approach, Chislehurst BR7 5NN, UK
020 8467 5612
020 8467 5612

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Tiroler Hut

27 Westbourne Grove, London W2 4UA, UK

First opened by Josef Friedman over 50 years ago, Tiroler Hut was forced to close in 2019 following the devastating effects of a fire. Three years on, the family-run restaurant has now re-opened following an extensive refurbishment. While the décor has had a refresh, much of the Tiroler Hut spirit has been retained. Superlative Austrian food and beers are accompanied by live music, with performances from the 84-year-old owner on the cow bells, accordion, and saxophone. As for the food, you can’t go wrong with the classic wiener schnitzel cloaked with a crisp, well-seasoned coating followed by a classic apfelstrudel or kaiserschmarrn, and best washed down with a foamy pint of Stiegl Goldbräu.

27 Westbourne Grove, London W2 4UA, UK
020 7727 3981
020 7727 3981

La Bodega Negra Restaurant

9 Old Compton St, London W1D 5JF, UK

Walking past La Bodega Negra on Old Compton Street, you can be forgiven for thinking that the restaurant is just another Soho sex shop. Head downstairs however and you’ll be surprised to find a charming basement restaurant rather than another insensitively marketed gimmick. Here the food has a modern Mexican slant, featuring some classic Mexican dishes alongside some genuinely exciting highlights. Think pickled tomatillo with frisee leaves, chayote, walnut and cranberry; quesadillas with truffle and black mole, cheese and salsa verde; lamb barbacoa with tortillas and various salsas; or, best of all, al pastor marinated Secreto Iberico pork with salsa verde and tortillas for making tacos at the table.

9 Old Compton St, London W1D 5JF, UK
020 4580 1186
020 4580 1186

The Garden Cafe

5 Lambeth Palace Rd, London SE1 7LB, UK

An urban oasis in central London, The Garden Café is affixed to The Garden Museum at the foot of Lambeth Bridge. Natural light floods the spacious dining room and the constantly changing menu features simple, seasonal dishes that are elegantly presented and served on classic white plates, rarely featuring more than three main ingredients. These may include crispy duck and frisee salad; John Dory with white beans and roasted fennel; or braised venison mince with buttery mash and sprout tops: substance over style at its very best.

5 Lambeth Palace Rd, London SE1 7LB, UK
020 3640 9322
020 3640 9322

The India Club

143 Strand, London WC2R 1JA, UK

Established over 70 years ago by Krishna Menon, India’s first High Commissioner to the UK, The India Club is a central London institution. Inside the Hotel Strand Continental, the space is unassuming and steeped in history, though it’s also at risk of closure, currently crowdfunding to remain open as the landlord strives to convert the restaurant space into hotel accommodation or at least increase the rent by around 80 percent. Regardless, it offers good value for the area and quality Indian food. Here the menu is broadly split into vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, and like much of the best stuff, it’s the vegetarian dishes that really sing. The pani puri, moderately spiced egg curry, and chilli paneer are all must-tries. 

143 Strand, London WC2R 1JA, UK
020 7836 4880
020 7836 4880

Gremio de Brixton

Basement, St Matthew's Church, Brixton Hill, London SW2 1JF, UK

Located in the crypt of St Matthew’s Church, Gremio de Brixton is a tapas bar with gorgeous interiors. The church structure’s low slung ceilings and original brickwork work as natural partitions and when illuminated by dim candlelight, contribute to a fairly sedate atmosphere, though the restaurant does get lively as the evening goes on. Gremio de Brixton is an ideal venue for dates, but also for visiting in a group of four or more to make a considerable dent in the broad menu. You’ll almost definitely want to order both the jamón and the blue cheese croquetas; boquerones with aioli lifted by a whisper of citrus; soft Mallorcan sobrassada with crusty bread; chickpea and sweet potato buñuelos; fried aubergines with honey; and at least one of the rice dishes. Go for the arroz negre coloured with cuttlefish ink or the arroz de mariscos loaded with mussels, clams, squid and prawns. 

Basement, St Matthew's Church, Brixton Hill, London SW2 1JF, UK
020 7924 0660
020 7924 0660

Caravel

172 Shepherdess Walk, London N1 7JL, UK

When looking for Caravel, aim for Studio Kitchen then head to the canal and search for a barge named ‘Poppy’. Unlike most boat and barge restaurants, Caravel is completely without gimmicks. Most dishes lean towards that unmissable British-European bistro dining, but there are enough modern flourishes to be excited about. Go with one of the inventive takes on classic cocktails, such as the rum and cola old fashioned, which tastes exactly like cola bottle sweets; followed by playful dishes such as the hero duck croquette shaped like a rubber duck; acerbic mackerel with celeriac remoulade and pickled greengages which slice through the fish’s richness; and fat potato rostis dolloped with sour cream and a generous crown of caviar. 

172 Shepherdess Walk, London N1 7JL, UK
020 7251 1155
020 7251 1155

Essentials Food To Go

45 London Wall, Moorgate, London EC2M 5TE, UK

Forget standard newsagent snacks, Moorgate Post Office has its own hot food set-up, Essentials Food To Go. Specialising in various Indian curries and street food, the food is served cafeteria-style from large gastronorm trays and can be eaten in — avoid visiting at peak lunch times if so. The meat curries are fine if not slightly unremarkable, but its with the vegetarian dishes that Essentials Food To Go really excites. Think delicately spiced chana masala, egg curry with a rich sauce, vibrant green saag paneer, and myriad chaats.  

45 London Wall, Moorgate, London EC2M 5TE, UK
020 7588 5045
020 7588 5045

The Iyanams Kitchen

107 Dunton Rd., Old Kent Rd, London SE1 5HG, UK

Parked up outside the big Tesco on Old Kent Road, The Iyanams Kitchen is so much more than just a car park burger van. Sure, burgers are served but the dishes with strong nods to Caribbean and West African cuisine are the main reason to visit. Think grilled saltfish, peppers, tisk, ackee, mango salad and barbecue dressing stuffed into a warm tortilla flatbread, generously seasoned and slow-cooked lamb chops with fried rice, and sides such as mac and cheese or jollof rice.

107 Dunton Rd., Old Kent Rd, London SE1 5HG, UK
07398 582014
07398 582014

Townsend

77-82 Whitechapel High St, London E1 7QX, UK

While Townsend isn’t necessarily as hidden as some of its fellow listees, the fact that it’s an outstanding restaurant situated in an art gallery may come as a surprise. Replacing the also lauded Whitechapel Refectory in 2020, Nick Gilkinson — formerly of the Garden Museum Cafe — and Joe Fox — formerly of Petersham Nurseries — have taken the restaurant from strength to strength in its short, pandemic-clipped life. Dishes like Red Leicester croquettes with pickled walnut ketchup; potato and crab dumplings blackened with squid ink, rife with garlic and chilli; and roast mallard with braised radicchio, spiced carrot and prunes betray the fact that this is a modern British restaurant, meaning it’s really old European with an accent.

77-82 Whitechapel High St, London E1 7QX, UK
020 7522 7896
020 7522 7896

Londis N16

76 Fountayne Rd, London N16 7DT, UK

The Londis on Fountayne Road in Stoke Newington is not just another Londis. Family-run since the late 1970s and now run by Priyesh and Alpesh Patel, it serves excellent Gujarati dishes alongside the more traditional off-license goods. The takeaway menu, announced on social media, changes regularly and may feature the likes of methi malai paneer, baingan bharta, chai-spiced tiramisu, Bombay mix made with shredded wheat, corn flakes, and Cheerios; and truly outstanding vada pav with smashed potato sandwiched by dry coconut, chilli and garlic chutney on one side of the bun and coriander and garlic chutney on the other. 

76 Fountayne Rd, London N16 7DT, UK
020 8806 5839
020 8806 5839

Alhaji SUYA Greenwich

Uint 15 Angerstein Business Park, 12 Horn Ln, London SE10 0RT, UK

A sibling to the popular Peckham restaurant which temporarily relocated to Greenwich before re-opening, Alhaji Suya has kept its SE10 site on an industrial estate near the Royal Mail sorting office. Focussing on Hausa cuisine, Alhaji specifically serves exceptional suya cooked on the barbecue and finished on an electric grill to develop a crust. Chicken, lamb, and beef is available, but the fatty tozo cut of beef is the best thing on the menu, with the flavours amplified by the yaji made by owner Abdullahi Maikano. Kilishi is also offered, similar to jerky but significantly more flavoursome, and bulk orders are catered for online.

Uint 15 Angerstein Business Park, 12 Horn Ln, London SE10 0RT, UK
020 4568 0093
020 4568 0093

Oyster Shack & Seafood Bar

Waltham Abbey, Loughton IG10 4AE, UK

On the edge of Epping Forest, next to the Kings Oak Hotel, Oyster Shack specialises in exceptional quality seafood and shellfish. Oysters are, of course, a highlight either as they come, daubed with a little sweet-sharp vinaigrette, or deep fried and presented in the shells. Classic cold seafood options are also served alongside hot dishes such as huge tiger prawns when available, regularly changing specials which may include cod’s cheeks, monkfish or lobster tails, plus outrageous bacon rolls complete with black pudding and scallops. 

Waltham Abbey, Loughton IG10 4AE, UK

Dennys Lobster & Oyster Seafood Restaurant

3 Station Approach, Chislehurst BR7 5NN, UK

According to the restaurant’s Instagram, Denny’s is “Chislehurst‘s best kept secret since 1985”. Going by the interiors, it looks as though little has changed over the past 37 years, though there’s an element of nostalgic charm that makes visiting Denny’s feel like a special occasion. In the former waiting room of Chislehurst train station, the restaurant serves an extensive menu showcasing high quality fish and seafood that’s sourced fresh daily. Meat dishes such as chicken supreme with mushroom sauce or various steaks are available, but the fish and shellfish are the main draws. Belgian mussels are offered à la meunière, Provencal, with brie or curry sauce. Zareula is rampant with prawns, crab, mussels, clams, scallops, oysters and cod. Dover sole is simply cooked yet superlative, and reasonably priced lobster thermidor also makes a rare post-1979 appearance.

3 Station Approach, Chislehurst BR7 5NN, UK
020 8467 5612
020 8467 5612

Related Maps