London’s Best Places to Eat in Unexpected Locations

Unlikely settings, places kept hush hush, newsagents, museums, and other secret and not-so-secret venues for great food

First of all, these are not “hidden gems.”

After all, we already know areas such as Wembley, Tooting, East Ham, Woolwich, or anywhere in the outer zones of London and beyond are dining paradises, so there’s no need to pretend their standout restaurants are well-kept secrets, least of all to the thousands of people who live nearby and visit on a regular basis.

Instead, the following restaurants are either generally quite well hidden or at least secluded; or they’re serving great food in truly unexpected places – museums, car parks, post offices, and off-licenses. Here are 13 of the best.