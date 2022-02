London’s Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022 are out, and with them comes an inevitable truth: the Red Guide views the award as second class to its shiny, shiny Michelin stars.

That truth hides another: London’s 43 Michelin Bib Gourmands are stellar restaurants, regardless of what the index’s orthodoxy might deem top class. Here they are, in all their glory, with the newest additions first — and a reminder that Michelin’s criteria is, on the face of it, simple: a fine three courses for £28.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.