London’s Michelin-starred restaurants went through a year like no other in 2020 — closed, like the rest of the city, their reliance on gastrotourism made them vulnerable; their prestige made them more likely to survive. In 2021, there were some signs of recovery, but there is still some way to go.

With Michelin’s new stars for 2022 coming out soon, here’s a reminder of every Michelin-starred restaurant in London.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.