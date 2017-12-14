The last night of the year is more often than not associated with drinking, less eating. But a number of London restaurants are throwing their own food-oriented shows this year: feasting menus; parties inspired by cultures and cuisines from all over the world; and even one 24-hour drinks license. Here are the best places in town in which to bid farewell to 2021 — and warmly welcome 2022.Read More
Where to Eat in London on New Year’s Eve
Make it count on the last night of the year
1. Allegra
London E20 1FD, UK
The view from the lofty heights of The Stratford is pretty well unbeatable — and Allegra’s special New Year’s Eve menus set the bar high too. Two are on offer, for early diners and long-haulers, coming in at £95 and £125 per person respectively.
2. Smoking Goat Shoreditch
London E1 6JJ, UK
The purveyor of one of London’s restaurant dishes of the decade is taking bookings on New Year’s Eve, running up until 11 p.m. Expect all the greatest hits: chilli fish sauce wings, a selection of laabs, a wintry aubergine and tomato nam tom, and perhaps a whole plaice straight from the grill.
3. St. John Restaurant
London EC1M 4AY, UK
This coming year, make a resolution to Be More Fergus. St John is throwing its annual ‘extravaganza’ replete with champagne reception, and a grand feast, with the bubbles joined by roast bone marrow and parsley salad, as well as native oysters. Roast beef with celeriac and horseradish then follows egg mayonnaise with anchovy, and proceedings are rounded off by lemon sorbet and then profiteroles. Two sittings, with receptions at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. respectively.
4. Holborn Dining Room
London WC1V 7EN, UK
What could be more celebratory than a pie? Specifically, one of Calum Franklin’s world-beating pies at the Holborn Dining Room, which is open for New Year’s Eve this time around. The £250 menu includes a glass of champagne, canapes and three courses (one of which can be the iconic chicken, girolle and cider pie).
5. Spring
London WC2R 1LA, UK
Skye Gyngell’s accomplished seasonal fare is sure to revive spirits following days of sofa-bound, stodge-scoffing. The menu comes in at £175, with a common thread of luxury running through: crab salad with puntarelle, taglioni with white truffle butter; and a beef fillet with porcini and a potato and fennel gratin. Dessert brings bitter chocolate mousse cake with Muscat ice cream.
6. Dishoom Kensington
London W8 5SE, UK
Everyone, regardless of age or appetite, seems to like Dishoom — making it about the safest group booking bet in the land. This year sees each branch bringing in a late night sitting from 9:45 p.m., ideal for ringing in 2022 — and there’s no set menu, but instead a £25 deposit per table, so diners can take advantage of the full offering.
7. Flour & Grape
London SE1 3TQ, UK
Flour and Grape has the benefit of sitting above 214 gin bar, so it’s pretty primed for a cyclical night of cocktails, plates of pasta, wine, and more cocktails as midnight approaches. Special menu items are afoot but remain a mystery for now, much like the gin flights at 214 that reveal themselves in an envelope.
8. OMBRA
London E2 9DG, UK
Hackney’s version of a Venetian bacaro has made great strides this year, with a firmly established guest series and a menu that gets better by the week. Fitting then to join Mitshel Ibrahim and team for five courses, with dishes including crab and clementine tart, raw beef with trompette de la mort mushrooms and winter truffle, and a full-on decadent lobster risotto.
9. Circolo Popolare
London W1T 1HX, UK
For those in search of il ridicolo this NYE, the Big Mamma Group’s £64 per person maximalism will certainly fit the bill. Caviar pizza! Pasta in a cheese wheel! A dessert that is far too tall! All this, and more.
10. Brunswick House
London SW8 2LG, UK
Head to Vauxhall for a five-course meal coming in at a pretty reasonable £65 per person, before descending to the cellars for a night of jazz.
