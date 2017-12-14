The last night of the year is more often than not associated with drinking, less eating. But a number of London restaurants are throwing their own food-oriented shows this year: feasting menus; parties inspired by cultures and cuisines from all over the world; and even one 24-hour drinks license. Here are the best places in town in which to bid farewell to 2022 — and warmly welcome 2023.Read More
Where to Eat in London on New Year’s Eve
Make it count on the last night of the year
Allegra
The view from the lofty heights of The Stratford is pretty well unbeatable — and Allegra’s special New Year’s Eve menus set the bar high too. Two are on offer, for early diners and long-haulers, coming in at £95 and £145 per person respectively.
St. John Restaurant
This coming year, make a resolution to Be More Fergus. St John is throwing its annual extravaganza replete with champagne reception, and a grand feast, but it’s sadly sold out ... So instead make a beeline for the after party, with a £20 ticket buying rights to dance on one of the most hallowed restaurant floors in the world.
Holborn Dining Room
Ring in 2023 in the grand surrounds of Holborn Dining Room, which is open for New Year’s Eve this time around. The £280 menu includes a glass of champagne, canapes and three courses (no pies on this occasion, sorry everyone.)
Flour & Grape
Flour and Grape has the benefit of sitting above 214 gin bar, so it’s pretty primed for a cyclical night of cocktails, plates of pasta, wine, and more cocktails as midnight approaches. Special menu items are afoot but remain a mystery for now, much like the gin flights at 214 that reveal themselves in an envelope.
OMBRA
Hackney’s Italian has made great strides this year, with a firmly established guest series and a menu that gets better by the week. Fitting then to join Mitshel Ibrahim and team for five courses, with a 5:30 p.m. seating remaining to suit the early birds wishing to continue the party elsewhere.
Circolo Popolare
For those in search of il ridicolo this NYE, the Big Mamma Group’s £64 per person maximalism will certainly fit the bill. Caviar pizza! Pasta in a cheese wheel! A dessert that is far too tall! All this, and more.
manteca
Cotechino, beef, truffle, and spritz: a winning formula from Chris Leach in Shoreditch, at £120 per person.
The Pelican
£30 just to soak in the vibe and £80 for dinner at this newish Notting Hill opening, the latter including a feasting menu.
The Ritz Restaurant
A six-course-, black-tie-dinner with a live band, all in the palatial surrounds of one of the most luxurious dining rooms in London. What could it cost Michael? £1,950 per person?
Arcade Food Hall
Open until 2 a.m., with keenly priced drinks (relative to most of this list) and a global buffet of serviceable food, it’s an easy winner for big groups.