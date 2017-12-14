 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An illuminated central bar laden with bottles of alcohol, framed by large groups and booths and tables.
Inside Arcade Food Hall at night.
Michaël Protin/Eater London

Where to Eat in London on New Year’s Eve

Make it count on the last night of the year

by James Hansen Updated
View as Map
Inside Arcade Food Hall at night.
| Michaël Protin/Eater London
by James Hansen Updated

The last night of the year is more often than not associated with drinking, less eating. But a number of London restaurants are throwing their own food-oriented shows this year: feasting menus; parties inspired by cultures and cuisines from all over the world; and even one 24-hour drinks license. Here are the best places in town in which to bid farewell to 2022 — and warmly welcome 2023.

Allegra

The view from the lofty heights of The Stratford is pretty well unbeatable ⁠— and Allegra’s special New Year’s Eve menus set the bar high too. Two are on offer, for early diners and long-haulers, coming in at £95 and £145 per person respectively.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, 20 International Way, London E20 1FD, UK
020 3973 0545
020 3973 0545

St. John Restaurant

This coming year, make a resolution to Be More Fergus. St John is throwing its annual extravaganza replete with champagne reception, and a grand feast, but it’s sadly sold out ... So instead make a beeline for the after party, with a £20 ticket buying rights to dance on one of the most hallowed restaurant floors in the world.

St John Restaurant, 26 St John St, London EC1M 4AY, UK

Holborn Dining Room

Ring in 2023 in the grand surrounds of Holborn Dining Room, which is open for New Year’s Eve this time around. The £280 menu includes a glass of champagne, canapes and three courses (no pies on this occasion, sorry everyone.)

252 High Holborn, Holborn, London WC1V 7EN, UK
020 3747 8633
020 3747 8633

Flour & Grape

Flour and Grape has the benefit of sitting above 214 gin bar, so it’s pretty primed for a cyclical night of cocktails, plates of pasta, wine, and more cocktails as midnight approaches. Special menu items are afoot but remain a mystery for now, much like the gin flights at 214 that reveal themselves in an envelope.

214 Bermondsey St, Bermondsey, London SE1 3TQ, UK
020 7407 4682
020 7407 4682

OMBRA

Hackney’s Italian has made great strides this year, with a firmly established guest series and a menu that gets better by the week. Fitting then to join Mitshel Ibrahim and team for five courses, with a 5:30 p.m. seating remaining to suit the early birds wishing to continue the party elsewhere.

1 Vyner St, London E2 9DG, UK
020 8981 5150
020 8981 5150

Circolo Popolare

For those in search of il ridicolo this NYE, the Big Mamma Group’s £64 per person maximalism will certainly fit the bill. Caviar pizza! Pasta in a cheese wheel! A dessert that is far too tall! All this, and more.

40-41 Rathbone Pl, London W1T 1HX, UK

manteca

Cotechino, beef, truffle, and spritz: a winning formula from Chris Leach in Shoreditch, at £120 per person.

49-51 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3PT, UK
020 7139 5172
020 7139 5172

The Pelican

£30 just to soak in the vibe and £80 for dinner at this newish Notting Hill opening, the latter including a feasting menu.

45 All Saints Rd, London W11 1HE, UK
020 4537 2880
020 4537 2880

The Ritz Restaurant

Copy Link

A six-course-, black-tie-dinner with a live band, all in the palatial surrounds of one of the most luxurious dining rooms in London. What could it cost Michael? £1,950 per person?

150 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9BR, UK
020 7300 2370
020 7300 2370

Arcade Food Hall

Open until 2 a.m., with keenly priced drinks (relative to most of this list) and a global buffet of serviceable food, it’s an easy winner for big groups.

103-105 New Oxford St, London WC1A 1DB, UK

