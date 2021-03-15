Share All sharing options for: What to Eat During Nowruz in London

Everything from chello kebab to various khoreshts, here are the best spots in the city as Haft-sin returns to restaurant tables

This year, Nowruz falls on 20 March. Celebrated by communities across Asia and the Balkans, it marks the beginning of spring, and the first day of the first month, Farvardin, in the Iranian calendar.

In addition to the “Haft-sin” spread, featuring seven symbolic items to the new year, the food is truly something to talk about. Traditionally, dishes include sabzi polo ba mahi, rice with herbs and fried fish; kookoo sabzi, heavily herbed whipped eggs cooked in a pan; reshteh polo, vine leaves stuffed with lamb to make dolmeh barg; and shirin polo, a sweet rice. However, all manner of classic Persian dishes can be enjoyed as part of the new year celebrations.

As is the case with most cultural festivities, a big part of this day is gathering round a huge feast of delicious Persian dishes. Here’s where to find them in London.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.