 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Best Restaurants in Acton

Where to Eat Chinese Food in London

Where to Eat Around the South Bank and Waterloo

Berenjak [Official Photo]

What to Eat During Nowruz in London

Everything from chello kebab to various khoreshts, here are the best spots in the city as Haft-sin returns to restaurant tables

by Amira Arasteh Updated
View as Map
by Amira Arasteh Updated
Berenjak [Official Photo]

This year, Nowruz falls on 20 March. Celebrated by communities across Asia and the Balkans, it marks the beginning of spring, and the first day of the first month, Farvardin, in the Iranian calendar.

In addition to the “Haft-sin” spread, featuring seven symbolic items to the new year, the food is truly something to talk about. Traditionally, dishes include sabzi polo ba mahi, rice with herbs and fried fish; kookoo sabzi, heavily herbed whipped eggs cooked in a pan; reshteh polo, vine leaves stuffed with lamb to make dolmeh barg; and shirin polo, a sweet rice. However, all manner of classic Persian dishes can be enjoyed as part of the new year celebrations.

As is the case with most cultural festivities, a big part of this day is gathering round a huge feast of delicious Persian dishes. Here’s where to find them in London.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Diba Restaurant (Richmond)

Copy Link
7 Paradise Rd
Richmond TW9 1RX, UK
020 8940 8131
020 8940 8131
Visit Website

Diba is the perfect Persian spot for south west Londoners. A key dish when ordering is the lobiya polo gardan: the traditional rice and green beans dish but with lamb neck as opposed to the more commonly used leg or shoulder. The baghali polo — dill rice with broad beans — is another excellent choice.

2. Kateh

Copy Link
5 Warwick Pl, Little Venice
London W9 2PX, UK
020 7289 3393
020 7289 3393
Visit Website

Using fresh and organic produce, standout dishes on the menu include the kabab torsh — chargrilled lamb in pomegranate juice — and the restaurant’s anar beech, a stew of pomegranate, walnuts, fresh herbs and chicken served with saffron rice.

Also Featured in:

3. Berenjak

Copy Link
27 Romilly St, West End
London W1D 5AL, UK
Visit Website

Berenjak is one of the more central spots to find Persian food. Focusing on small mazeh — taste in Farsi — style dishes and chargrilled kebabs, the jujeh kabab is one of the tastier dishes, available marinated in classic saffron or as a tond — hot in Farsi — version, with chilli, and somagh.

Also Featured in:

4. Hafez

Copy Link
5 Hereford Rd, Bayswater
London W2 4AB, UK
020 7221 3167
020 7221 3167
Visit Website

A longstanding favourite among the Persian community in London, Hafez always has lengthy queues or booked up reservations when open for dining. When placing the takeaway order, make sure to try one of the khoreshts/stews, with the fesenjan — chicken in a pomegranate and walnut sauce — being the restaurant’s signature dish.

5. Kish Express (East Acton)

Copy Link
17 Old Oak Common Ln, East Acton
London W3 7EL, UK
0333 800 2000
0333 800 2000
Visit Website

A little gem in Acton, Kish Express is a firm favourite among locals. It’s still soup season so definitely place an order for ash-e-reshteh, a traditional Persian soup with herbs, beans and noodles. For mains, the best bet this Nowruz is its mahi kebab, grilled sea bass with saffron rice.

6. Caspian Sandwich Bar

Copy Link
147 Uxbridge Rd, West Ealing
London W13 9AU, UK
020 8567 9645
020 8567 9645
Visit Website

Ideal for those looking for a more casual way to celebrate Nowruz, this spot serves up Iranian street food via a series of speciality baguettes. The bandari — beef sausage — and olivieh — Persian potato salad — are excellent but the best ones are maghaz and zaban: seasoned lamb brain and beef tongue.

7. Behesht Restaurant (Kensal Green)

Copy Link
1082-1086, Harrow Rd, Kensal Green
London NW10 5NL, UK
020 8964 4477
020 8964 4477
Visit Website

Serving up authentic Persian cuisine, this restaurant’s menu features a variety of delicious dishes. Indulge for the occasion and order the chello kebab makhsous or ghafghazi — so there is a feast of either both lamb fillet and minced lamb or lamb fillet and chicken fillet.

8. Lavash Persian Restaurant

Copy Link
Monkville Parade, Finchley Rd
London NW11 0AL, UK
020 8905 5353
020 8905 5353
Visit Website

Another OG in Persian cuisine in London, Lavash is an excellent choice for the Iranian New Year meal. The best dishes to order are the tahchin, crispy rice cake with chicken which also includes aubergine, and the classic sabzi polo mahi, so the traditional herb rice with sea bass can be enjoyed for Nowruz.

9. Abshar Restaurant (Croydon)

Copy Link
65-67 S End
Croydon CR0 1BF, UK
020 3602 1996
020 3602 1996
Visit Website

A strong contender among Persian restaurants in London, Croydon residents are lucky to have Abshar. A must-order starter is the kashk-e-bademjan, fried aubergine with walnuts, and Persian kashk (whey). Mains-wise, don’t miss out on the joojeh kebab on the bone, one of the most flavoursome grills on the menu.

10. Sadaf Restaurant (Garden)

Copy Link
3-5 Campden Hill Rd, Kensington
London W8 7DU, UK
020 7937 0000
020 7937 0000
Visit Website

Most people order one of the kebab meals at this Iranian restaurant. Opt for the kebab soltani, to get a mix of koobideh (minced lamb) and barg (lamb fillet). Its lamb chops are also noteworthy.

11. Mahdi Restaurant

Copy Link
215-217 King St, Hammersmith
London W6 9JT, UK
020 8563 7007
020 8563 7007
Visit Website

Mahdi is one of the few places that serves soup jo — a tomato-based barley soup — so definitely order that to start. Its kebab grills are impressive in both taste and presentation, but it’s the zereshk polo and khoresh morgh — rice with barberries and chicken stew — that are ones to order.

Also Featured in:

12. Sufi Restaurant

Copy Link
70 Askew Rd
London W12 9BJ, UK
020 8834 4888
020 8834 4888
Visit Website

Both the khoresh gheimeh, lamb stew with split peas, and the gormeh sabzi, lamb stew with herbs and kidney beans, at Sufi are really excellent. The gormeh sabzi comes as a main, as well as on top of tahdig, Persian crispy rice, in starter form — whichever is the preference.

13. Eram Shishlik

Copy Link
5-6, Culmington Parade, West Ealing
London W13 9BD, UK
020 3556 1659
020 3556 1659
Visit Website

A great Iranian spot in West Ealing, the meat is cooked particularly well at this restaurant. Considering it forms part of its namesake, the dish to get at this Persian palace is the shishlikeh shandiz or Persian style lamb chops). Super succulent and bursting with flavour, order double to ensure no one misses out — and consider the lamb neck, with its melting onions.

Also Featured in:

14. Alounak Restaurant Bayswater

Copy Link
44 Westbourne Grove
London W2 5SH, UK
020 7229 4158
020 7229 4158
Visit Website

The chargrilled kebabs are excellent at this popular Persian eatery. But Alounak’s Saturday special is baghali polo, broad bean stew with dill rice and lamb shank, and as Nowruz falls on the weekend this year, it’s an excellent alternative to sabzi polo ba mahi, the herb rice with fish.

15. Aquarium Persian Restaurant مطعم الایرانی‌

Copy Link
4 The Broadway, Gunnersbury Ln, Acton
London W3 8HR, UK
020 8992 8204
020 8992 8204
Visit Website

Aquarium is the type of place where a full chello kebab dinner is ordered, mainly because it doesn’t serve any stews. Start with mast-o-musir, the famous yoghurt and dried wild shallot dip, with bread, and choose the mixed special for mains, featuring minced, fillet and chicken kebabs. Add some creamy doogh to drink to the order too.

More in Maps

16. Kish Persian Restaurant

Copy Link
7-9 Kilburn High Rd, Maida Vale
London NW6 5SD, UK
020 7624 2525
020 7624 2525
Visit Website

Kish is another hidden Persian gem. Salad olivieh is a nostalgic dish, and eating it in a restaurant is often anti-climatic — but Kish ticks the box. It also serves dizi or ab goosht, which translates as meat broth. This potato and lamb stew is a staple in Iran and the epitome of the country’s soul food.

17. Pizza Parseh

Copy Link
51 Denmark Hill, Camberwell
London SE5 8RS, UK
020 8062 8588
020 8062 8588

Don’t be fooled by the ‘Pizza’ in the shop sign, for this Persian takeaway spot is underrated. The best starters are the dolmeh (fitting for Nowruz) and tahdig with khoresht, the classic Persian crispy rice with a stew, while the parseh special — a mixed platter of kebabs — is the must-order.

18. Apadana Persian Restaurant مطعم ابادانا الإيراني

Copy Link
351 Kensington High St, Kensington
London W8 6NW, UK
020 7603 3696
020 7603 3696
Visit Website

One of London’s oldest Persian haunts, this restaurant is dedicated to serving up classic Iranian food. Its sea bass dish is served with saffron rice, rather than sabzi polo, but it’s still one to order if eating traditionally is the aim for Nowruz.

19. Colbeh Restaurant

Copy Link
6 Porchester Pl, St George's Fields
London W2 2BS, UK
020 7706 4888
020 7706 4888

Enjoy Colbeh’s Persian cuisine at home for the new year. The chargrilled kebabs are the menu highlight here, with the best dish being the chelo kabab koobideh or minced lamb. All are good but koobideh is a classic and particularly full of flavour at Colbeh.

20. Ariana Restaurant

Copy Link
2 Midlothian Rd, Mile End
London E3 4SE, UK
020 8981 8266
020 8981 8266
Visit Website

Afghani restaurant Ariana also serves lots of classic Persian dishes for its Iranian customers. Start the meal with kuku-e-sabzi, the afore-mentioned green herbed eggs, and enjoy ghemeh badenjan, a lamb and aubergine stew with split peas for the main course.

Also Featured in:

21. Maryam's Kitchen

Copy Link
82 St Mary's Pl, Ealing
London W5 5EX, UK
020 8840 6633
020 8840 6633
Visit Website

Maryam Shams’ restaurant in Ealing has come back strong to dining in, after acting as a community hub for local school meals during COVID-19 lockdowns. Its Nowruz menu is yet to be announced, but expect the ceremonial dishes for which it is famous. Weekly lunchtime boxes are also available, with rotating monthly specials.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Diba Restaurant (Richmond)

7 Paradise Rd, Richmond TW9 1RX, UK

Diba is the perfect Persian spot for south west Londoners. A key dish when ordering is the lobiya polo gardan: the traditional rice and green beans dish but with lamb neck as opposed to the more commonly used leg or shoulder. The baghali polo — dill rice with broad beans — is another excellent choice.

7 Paradise Rd
Richmond TW9 1RX, UK
020 8940 8131
Visit Website

2. Kateh

5 Warwick Pl, Little Venice, London W9 2PX, UK

Using fresh and organic produce, standout dishes on the menu include the kabab torsh — chargrilled lamb in pomegranate juice — and the restaurant’s anar beech, a stew of pomegranate, walnuts, fresh herbs and chicken served with saffron rice.

5 Warwick Pl, Little Venice
London W9 2PX, UK
020 7289 3393
Visit Website

3. Berenjak

27 Romilly St, West End, London W1D 5AL, UK

Berenjak is one of the more central spots to find Persian food. Focusing on small mazeh — taste in Farsi — style dishes and chargrilled kebabs, the jujeh kabab is one of the tastier dishes, available marinated in classic saffron or as a tond — hot in Farsi — version, with chilli, and somagh.

27 Romilly St, West End
London W1D 5AL, UK
Visit Website

4. Hafez

5 Hereford Rd, Bayswater, London W2 4AB, UK

A longstanding favourite among the Persian community in London, Hafez always has lengthy queues or booked up reservations when open for dining. When placing the takeaway order, make sure to try one of the khoreshts/stews, with the fesenjan — chicken in a pomegranate and walnut sauce — being the restaurant’s signature dish.

5 Hereford Rd, Bayswater
London W2 4AB, UK
020 7221 3167
Visit Website

5. Kish Express (East Acton)

17 Old Oak Common Ln, East Acton, London W3 7EL, UK

A little gem in Acton, Kish Express is a firm favourite among locals. It’s still soup season so definitely place an order for ash-e-reshteh, a traditional Persian soup with herbs, beans and noodles. For mains, the best bet this Nowruz is its mahi kebab, grilled sea bass with saffron rice.

17 Old Oak Common Ln, East Acton
London W3 7EL, UK
0333 800 2000
Visit Website

6. Caspian Sandwich Bar

147 Uxbridge Rd, West Ealing, London W13 9AU, UK

Ideal for those looking for a more casual way to celebrate Nowruz, this spot serves up Iranian street food via a series of speciality baguettes. The bandari — beef sausage — and olivieh — Persian potato salad — are excellent but the best ones are maghaz and zaban: seasoned lamb brain and beef tongue.

147 Uxbridge Rd, West Ealing
London W13 9AU, UK
020 8567 9645
Visit Website

7. Behesht Restaurant (Kensal Green)

1082-1086, Harrow Rd, Kensal Green, London NW10 5NL, UK

Serving up authentic Persian cuisine, this restaurant’s menu features a variety of delicious dishes. Indulge for the occasion and order the chello kebab makhsous or ghafghazi — so there is a feast of either both lamb fillet and minced lamb or lamb fillet and chicken fillet.

1082-1086, Harrow Rd, Kensal Green
London NW10 5NL, UK
020 8964 4477
Visit Website

8. Lavash Persian Restaurant

Monkville Parade, Finchley Rd, London NW11 0AL, UK

Another OG in Persian cuisine in London, Lavash is an excellent choice for the Iranian New Year meal. The best dishes to order are the tahchin, crispy rice cake with chicken which also includes aubergine, and the classic sabzi polo mahi, so the traditional herb rice with sea bass can be enjoyed for Nowruz.

Monkville Parade, Finchley Rd
London NW11 0AL, UK
020 8905 5353
Visit Website

9. Abshar Restaurant (Croydon)

65-67 S End, Croydon CR0 1BF, UK

A strong contender among Persian restaurants in London, Croydon residents are lucky to have Abshar. A must-order starter is the kashk-e-bademjan, fried aubergine with walnuts, and Persian kashk (whey). Mains-wise, don’t miss out on the joojeh kebab on the bone, one of the most flavoursome grills on the menu.

65-67 S End
Croydon CR0 1BF, UK
020 3602 1996
Visit Website

10. Sadaf Restaurant (Garden)

3-5 Campden Hill Rd, Kensington, London W8 7DU, UK

Most people order one of the kebab meals at this Iranian restaurant. Opt for the kebab soltani, to get a mix of koobideh (minced lamb) and barg (lamb fillet). Its lamb chops are also noteworthy.

3-5 Campden Hill Rd, Kensington
London W8 7DU, UK
020 7937 0000
Visit Website

11. Mahdi Restaurant

215-217 King St, Hammersmith, London W6 9JT, UK

Mahdi is one of the few places that serves soup jo — a tomato-based barley soup — so definitely order that to start. Its kebab grills are impressive in both taste and presentation, but it’s the zereshk polo and khoresh morgh — rice with barberries and chicken stew — that are ones to order.

215-217 King St, Hammersmith
London W6 9JT, UK
020 8563 7007
Visit Website

12. Sufi Restaurant

70 Askew Rd, London W12 9BJ, UK

Both the khoresh gheimeh, lamb stew with split peas, and the gormeh sabzi, lamb stew with herbs and kidney beans, at Sufi are really excellent. The gormeh sabzi comes as a main, as well as on top of tahdig, Persian crispy rice, in starter form — whichever is the preference.

70 Askew Rd
London W12 9BJ, UK
020 8834 4888
Visit Website

13. Eram Shishlik

5-6, Culmington Parade, West Ealing, London W13 9BD, UK

A great Iranian spot in West Ealing, the meat is cooked particularly well at this restaurant. Considering it forms part of its namesake, the dish to get at this Persian palace is the shishlikeh shandiz or Persian style lamb chops). Super succulent and bursting with flavour, order double to ensure no one misses out — and consider the lamb neck, with its melting onions.

5-6, Culmington Parade, West Ealing
London W13 9BD, UK
020 3556 1659
Visit Website

14. Alounak Restaurant Bayswater

44 Westbourne Grove, London W2 5SH, UK

The chargrilled kebabs are excellent at this popular Persian eatery. But Alounak’s Saturday special is baghali polo, broad bean stew with dill rice and lamb shank, and as Nowruz falls on the weekend this year, it’s an excellent alternative to sabzi polo ba mahi, the herb rice with fish.

44 Westbourne Grove
London W2 5SH, UK
020 7229 4158
Visit Website

15. Aquarium Persian Restaurant مطعم الایرانی‌

4 The Broadway, Gunnersbury Ln, Acton, London W3 8HR, UK

Aquarium is the type of place where a full chello kebab dinner is ordered, mainly because it doesn’t serve any stews. Start with mast-o-musir, the famous yoghurt and dried wild shallot dip, with bread, and choose the mixed special for mains, featuring minced, fillet and chicken kebabs. Add some creamy doogh to drink to the order too.

4 The Broadway, Gunnersbury Ln, Acton
London W3 8HR, UK
020 8992 8204
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Kish Persian Restaurant

7-9 Kilburn High Rd, Maida Vale, London NW6 5SD, UK

Kish is another hidden Persian gem. Salad olivieh is a nostalgic dish, and eating it in a restaurant is often anti-climatic — but Kish ticks the box. It also serves dizi or ab goosht, which translates as meat broth. This potato and lamb stew is a staple in Iran and the epitome of the country’s soul food.

7-9 Kilburn High Rd, Maida Vale
London NW6 5SD, UK
020 7624 2525
Visit Website

17. Pizza Parseh

51 Denmark Hill, Camberwell, London SE5 8RS, UK

Don’t be fooled by the ‘Pizza’ in the shop sign, for this Persian takeaway spot is underrated. The best starters are the dolmeh (fitting for Nowruz) and tahdig with khoresht, the classic Persian crispy rice with a stew, while the parseh special — a mixed platter of kebabs — is the must-order.

51 Denmark Hill, Camberwell
London SE5 8RS, UK
020 8062 8588

18. Apadana Persian Restaurant مطعم ابادانا الإيراني

351 Kensington High St, Kensington, London W8 6NW, UK

One of London’s oldest Persian haunts, this restaurant is dedicated to serving up classic Iranian food. Its sea bass dish is served with saffron rice, rather than sabzi polo, but it’s still one to order if eating traditionally is the aim for Nowruz.

351 Kensington High St, Kensington
London W8 6NW, UK
020 7603 3696
Visit Website

19. Colbeh Restaurant

6 Porchester Pl, St George's Fields, London W2 2BS, UK

Enjoy Colbeh’s Persian cuisine at home for the new year. The chargrilled kebabs are the menu highlight here, with the best dish being the chelo kabab koobideh or minced lamb. All are good but koobideh is a classic and particularly full of flavour at Colbeh.

6 Porchester Pl, St George's Fields
London W2 2BS, UK
020 7706 4888

20. Ariana Restaurant

2 Midlothian Rd, Mile End, London E3 4SE, UK

Afghani restaurant Ariana also serves lots of classic Persian dishes for its Iranian customers. Start the meal with kuku-e-sabzi, the afore-mentioned green herbed eggs, and enjoy ghemeh badenjan, a lamb and aubergine stew with split peas for the main course.

2 Midlothian Rd, Mile End
London E3 4SE, UK
020 8981 8266
Visit Website

21. Maryam's Kitchen

82 St Mary's Pl, Ealing, London W5 5EX, UK

Maryam Shams’ restaurant in Ealing has come back strong to dining in, after acting as a community hub for local school meals during COVID-19 lockdowns. Its Nowruz menu is yet to be announced, but expect the ceremonial dishes for which it is famous. Weekly lunchtime boxes are also available, with rotating monthly specials.

82 St Mary's Pl, Ealing
London W5 5EX, UK
020 8840 6633
Visit Website

Related Maps