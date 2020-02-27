Unadorned, roasted, or topped with bright, cunning condiments — here are the best bivalves in the city

While its aphrodisiac properties might be widely disputed, the oyster’s popularity is not. London’s earliest oyster bars began cropping up around the late 18th century and those buttery and briny bivalves played a formative role in the awkward, gangly years of the city’s dining scene. One might even argue that, as a nostalgic porthole to the past, they’re just as important today.

Perhaps M.F.K Fisher put it best when she wrote that “an oyster in its best state needs nothing more than to be opened for me!” But — unfortunately for the shellfish lovers and the hapless lovers out there — poorly shucked and shell-flecked oysters are almost as ubiquitous in London as Oyster cards. But fear not: Whether they’re serving them pickled, fried, or fanned nude on a bed of ice like Fisher suggests, these are the best places to find oysters in London.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.