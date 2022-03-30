The Best London Restaurants for Iftar and Suhoor During Ramadan 2022

2a Garrick St

London WC2E 9BH, UK 020 7836 8888

Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan’s dearly beloved supper-club turned restaurant, has been winning hearts and minds ever since it first opened in Kingly Court. Since autumn 2020 it’s been in a bigger spot on Garrick Street, between Leicester Square and Covent Garden stations, and this will be its last Ramadan here before it moves again. The three course set menu is more than enough for a hearty iftar, and then some. A good order would be something like the shammi kebabs, Bengali Malaikari prawns, and carrot halwa. When booking a table, just inform them that the meal is for iftar.