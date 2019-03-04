The least exciting day of the week is looking up

The inevitable recourse in songs about love, gloom, and death, there’s no getting around the least enjoyable day of the week — and to add insult to injury, it’s traditionally a restaurant desert. Some of the best places to eat in London, though, have started bucking the trend, and are open for lunch, dinner or both; there’s also often more chance of catching a walk-in at some of the city’s hottest restaurants. Monday, Monday: it’s here to stay.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.