Super Bowl LVI, or Super Bowl 56, or Super Bowl 2022: it matters little. It’s Los Angeles versus Cincinnati. It’s Rams vs Bengals. On 13 February 2022, the Super Bowl, a.k.a. America’s greatest sporting event is back, and along with it will come the usual American football fanfare, half time adverts, half time performances, and half time tweets. Food is high on the agenda of even the casual Super Bowl-observer, so London’s restaurants, pubs, and bars have signed up to the task of catering well into Tuesday’s early hours as they show the NFL game. Super Bowl 2022 is an excuse for a food-fuelled night out with friends who don’t care about field goals, downs, and touchdowns as much as it is ripe for analysis of what goes on on the field.

Note: Tickets often required, so checking with venues and booking beforehand essential.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.