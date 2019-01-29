 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A blue banner at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles reads “Super Bowl LVI Bound”
The Best London Restaurants and Bars to Catch Super Bowl LVI

Cheer on Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals with plenty of beer, spicy wings, burgers, and other football fare

by James Hansen
by James Hansen

Super Bowl LVI, or Super Bowl 56, or Super Bowl 2022: it matters little. It’s Los Angeles versus Cincinnati. It’s Rams vs Bengals. On 13 February 2022, the Super Bowl, a.k.a. America’s greatest sporting event is back, and along with it will come the usual American football fanfare, half time adverts, half time performances, and half time tweets. Food is high on the agenda of even the casual Super Bowl-observer, so London’s restaurants, pubs, and bars have signed up to the task of catering well into Tuesday’s early hours as they show the NFL game. Super Bowl 2022 is an excuse for a food-fuelled night out with friends who don’t care about field goals, downs, and touchdowns as much as it is ripe for analysis of what goes on on the field.

Note: Tickets often required, so checking with venues and booking beforehand essential.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Wingmans

29-31 Old Compton St
London W1D 5JS, UK
Wingmans will offer the best of both worlds this Super Bowl: an at-home delivery kit, available nationwide, and events at its Soho and Kilburn restaurants. A £50pp ticket buys a table; wings; beers; ice cream, and more, but be warned that only Soho has space left for a minimum of 10 guests. The delivery kit, however, comprises 1.5kg of wings; two sauces; and all the necessary fixings, for £45.

2. The Blues Kitchen

111-113 Camden High St
London NW1 7JN, UK
020 7387 5277
Until 4 a.m., Camden’s biggest soul and blues venue will throw up the game on a large projector screen, prefaced with live old school blues to boot. Expect stadium snacks, of similar ilk to the menu Blues Kitchen is known for — pork ribs, Texan barbecue burgers, jerk chicken — all night.

3. Prairie Fire at The Wood Lane Arches

Arches 88/89 Wood Lane Arches, Wood Ln
London W12 7LH, UK
This rapidly rising White City barbecue restaurant is putting out a serious Super Bowl spread, including a pilsner queso; Buffalo wings; a seven-layer taco dip; and jalapeno popper wontons. With 16 beers on tap and tickets from £45, it’s set to be a serious night (and early morning.)

4. Nine Lives

8 Holyrood St
London SE1 2EL, UK
This Bermondsey bar will collaborate with vogueish taco experts Bad Sports to throw a proper Super Bowl party. With plenty of beers and a spread from Tigre Tacos, it’s the ideal spot for those close to and / or south of the river.

5. The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25, St John's Hill
London SW11 1TT, UK
The Clapham Grand is bolstering its Super Bowl event with the addition of a newish fried chicken specialist, Thunderbird. Groups can sit in “boxes,” with festival-style seating all over the venue, and vegan alternatives for those who do not believe that the bird is the word.

