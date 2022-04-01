It’s a longstanding trope that no one in fashion eats. This isn’t quite right — yet this is a crowd that likes to eat at select and specific places, preferably ones where they can see and be seen. If Chiltern Firehouse and Scotts are the classics, well-known to readers of Daily Mail online, there are a whole host of fashion-approved restaurants in London that are less on the orthodox pap beat. Here are 16 to choose from. Just remember to dress well when you visit, won’t you?

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.