 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

7 Excellent London Restaurants in Unexpected Places

London’s Best Restaurant Pop-Ups Right Now

The Best Places to Eat Near London’s Premier League Football Grounds

Wooden benches and tables on astroturf at Vinegar Yard in London, with a huge screen for watching football
The outdoor football watching set-up at Vinegar Yard for Euro 2020
Vinegar Yard [Official Photo]

Where to Watch the Football in London

Premier League, Champions League, and leagues from around the globe

by Adam Coghlan, James Hansen, and Andrew Leitch Updated
View as Map
The outdoor football watching set-up at Vinegar Yard for Euro 2020
| Vinegar Yard [Official Photo]
by Adam Coghlan, James Hansen, and Andrew Leitch Updated

The best places to watch the football in London are also serving up excellent beer and food — and they’re going beyond the normal diet of Barclays, too. Find Italian, Colombian, and other leagues on show, as well as the Champions League and Europa League as they return for 2022.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Famous 3 Kings

Copy Link

Part of the sizeable Craft Pubs stable, independent quaint boozer this ain’t. But if wanting to watch football rather than talk hops — there are few pubs in London with more surfaces showing it. In its words, this cavernous pub is “a venue that fulfils your dreams in televised sports.” Finally.

171 North End Rd, Fulham, London W14 9NL, UK
020 7603 6071
020 7603 6071

Sporting Clube de Londres

Copy Link

The Portuguese community of Notting Hill has frequented this bar, restaurant, and sports club for many years, though its tucked-away location has meant it has remained an insider secret for most everyone else. During the warmer months, a big churrascaria (barbecue) is fired up outside — for chicken, sardines, and other generously seasoned hunks of protein. Inside, there’s no shortage of cold beer. This is a paired-back, canteen-like affair with plenty of flat screen TVs, which constantly show English and European football, as well as other sports. Especially suitable for big parties. 

27 Elkstone Rd, London W10 5NT, UK
020 8968 3069
020 8968 3069

Also featured in:

The Round House

Copy Link

Given it is probably better known for pre-theatre food (and drink), and that Covent Garden isn’t necessarily the first port of call for screens showing football, the Round House is a bit of a gem in this part of London. But, situated on 1 Garrick St, and with a well-lit homely interior — hidden it is not.

1 Garrick St, London WC2E 9BF, UK
020 7836 9838
020 7836 9838

The Coal Hole

Copy Link

Trying to find a decent spot to watch sport in central London can be a Herculean task, but it needn’t be. Head to The Coal Hole — housed in the former coal cellar of the Savoy Hotel. Nicholson’s landmark pub offers ‘real ale’ — both draught and bottled — good British food classics on the menu and a traditional interior (note the tiled floor.)

91-92 Strand, London WC2R 0DW, UK
020 7379 9883
020 7379 9883

The Faltering Fullback

Copy Link

This Finsbury Park boozer has a near-legendary reputation when it comes to watching sport. Labyrinthine and decked out with an assortment of bits and bobs that some might refer to as ‘bric-a-brac’ — it has more screens than you can shake an empty pint glass at. And it has a sprawling garden out back, too. Hungry? Try the Thai food menu.

The Faltering Fullback, 19 Perth Rd, Stroud Green, London N4 3HB, UK
020 7272 5834
020 7272 5834

Leños & Carbon

Copy Link

Leños y Carbon — a vast venue in Elephant and Castle — is one of the best places in the city not just to watch sport among South American fans, but also one a fine restaurant in which to experience generous, fairly priced Colombian food. A mixed grill includes chicken, beef and pork steaks, huge Colombian sausages and a rack of fatty pork ribs; churrasco al carbón is a thick slab of T-bone steak blackened, crispy on the outside and still rosy within. Equally good to try are cassava fries, plantains, and a selection of delicious Colombian fruit juices, particularly the guanábana or lulo, diluted with either water or milk.

113 Elephant Rd, Elephant and Castle, London SE17 1LB, UK
020 7407 8865
020 7407 8865

Also featured in:

Golazio

Copy Link

Anyone who spent the 1990s and 2000s watching James Richardson sit with an espresso, cannolo, and pile of Italian sports papers on Football Italia will love Golazio, and so will anyone who enjoys pizza and beer. This is a sports bar for the obsessive as much as the casual observer, with 1990s and contemporary football on the screens and hot, decent pizza by the slice on the plates. Italian craft beer, natch.

59 Camberwell Rd, Walworth, London SE5 0EZ, UK
07926 054554
07926 054554

Brigadiers

Copy Link

The latest addition to the formidable JKS portfolio, Brigadiers’ opening in Bloomberg Arcade was one of the most anticipated of the year. True to its promise to capture the social atmosphere and camaraderie of past Indian army mess bars, Brigadiers will be showing the World Cup from three screens in its Blighters dining room, where visitors can fill up on the Indian barbecue menu while watching the game.

1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR, UK
020 3319 8140
020 3319 8140

Also featured in:

Bar Kick

Copy Link

Bar Kick can get raucous when there’s a big game on, and it’s bang in the middle of Shoreditch, but its table football, long beer list, and decently made cocktails make for a winning combination whether it’s heaving with rival fans or quiet on a night with no game.

127 Shoreditch High St, Shoreditch, London E1 6JE, UK
020 7739 8700
020 7739 8700

The Yucatan

Copy Link

With five big screens and 15 TVs, the Yucatan is a fine example of a sports bar with all the character of a dodgy local. The décor is mismatched, there’s a lively, ever-so-slightly intimidating atmosphere for football matches, and there are no sophisticated food or beer options to speak of. But that’s not the point.

121 Stoke Newington Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8BT, UK

The Wheatsheaf

Copy Link

The little-known Wheatsheaf is a welcome contrast to the gentrified watering holes of Stoke Newington. It’s populated with long time local regulars, there’s a free jukebox, and fancy ale is nowhere to be seen. If Manchester United are playing, the die-hard contingent of cockney reds will drown out the commentary. Come for the match, stay for the lock-in.

6 Windus Rd, Cazenove, London N16 6UP, UK

Also featured in:

Mama Shelter London - Shoreditch

Copy Link

The ground floor of this modern, slightly OTT hotel on Hackney Road in east London is a grown up choice for a comparatively low-key football watching experience. There’s plenty of space, lots of TV screens, and functioning air conditioning. On the snacks menu, a croque madame is the route to travel; on Sundays, go for the roast.

437 Hackney Rd, London E2 8PP, UK
020 7613 6500
020 7613 6500

The Coppermill

Copy Link

If way out east, perhaps after a walk on the marshes, The Coppermill, tucked away at the bottom of the market at the end of Copper Mill lane, is probably the best bet in Walthamstow for a hearty atmosphere on match days. Good pub grub (BBQ burgers, hot dogs etc) compliments decent beer — think Greene King IPA, Fullers ESB and London Pride — and a local, honest vibe.

205 Coppermill Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 7HF, UK
020 8520 3709
020 8520 3709

William The Fourth Pub | Leyton

Copy Link

Leyton’s William the Fourth was refurbished back in 2019 at the hands of new owners, Rose Pubs, who are behind other East End favourites like Homerton’s Adam and Eve. Gone are the dusty carpets of old, but the pub has retained much of its local appeal, and two new big screens installed in the courtyard beer garden — ready to show Premier League and Champions League matches as well as this tournament — make a welcome addition.

816 High Rd, London E10 6AE, UK
020 8556 2460
020 8556 2460

The Kings Arms

Copy Link

Wood-panelled and pleasingly old-fashioned, the Kings Arms offers a decent beer selection and, crucially, two large screens at either end of the bar — one projected — for maximum football viewing pleasure.

55 The Grove, London W5 5DX, UK
020 8567 0606
020 8567 0606

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Famous 3 Kings

171 North End Rd, Fulham, London W14 9NL, UK

Part of the sizeable Craft Pubs stable, independent quaint boozer this ain’t. But if wanting to watch football rather than talk hops — there are few pubs in London with more surfaces showing it. In its words, this cavernous pub is “a venue that fulfils your dreams in televised sports.” Finally.

171 North End Rd, Fulham, London W14 9NL, UK
020 7603 6071
020 7603 6071

Sporting Clube de Londres

27 Elkstone Rd, London W10 5NT, UK

The Portuguese community of Notting Hill has frequented this bar, restaurant, and sports club for many years, though its tucked-away location has meant it has remained an insider secret for most everyone else. During the warmer months, a big churrascaria (barbecue) is fired up outside — for chicken, sardines, and other generously seasoned hunks of protein. Inside, there’s no shortage of cold beer. This is a paired-back, canteen-like affair with plenty of flat screen TVs, which constantly show English and European football, as well as other sports. Especially suitable for big parties. 

27 Elkstone Rd, London W10 5NT, UK
020 8968 3069
020 8968 3069

The Round House

1 Garrick St, London WC2E 9BF, UK

Given it is probably better known for pre-theatre food (and drink), and that Covent Garden isn’t necessarily the first port of call for screens showing football, the Round House is a bit of a gem in this part of London. But, situated on 1 Garrick St, and with a well-lit homely interior — hidden it is not.

1 Garrick St, London WC2E 9BF, UK
020 7836 9838
020 7836 9838

The Coal Hole

91-92 Strand, London WC2R 0DW, UK

Trying to find a decent spot to watch sport in central London can be a Herculean task, but it needn’t be. Head to The Coal Hole — housed in the former coal cellar of the Savoy Hotel. Nicholson’s landmark pub offers ‘real ale’ — both draught and bottled — good British food classics on the menu and a traditional interior (note the tiled floor.)

91-92 Strand, London WC2R 0DW, UK
020 7379 9883
020 7379 9883

The Faltering Fullback

The Faltering Fullback, 19 Perth Rd, Stroud Green, London N4 3HB, UK

This Finsbury Park boozer has a near-legendary reputation when it comes to watching sport. Labyrinthine and decked out with an assortment of bits and bobs that some might refer to as ‘bric-a-brac’ — it has more screens than you can shake an empty pint glass at. And it has a sprawling garden out back, too. Hungry? Try the Thai food menu.

The Faltering Fullback, 19 Perth Rd, Stroud Green, London N4 3HB, UK
020 7272 5834
020 7272 5834

Leños & Carbon

113 Elephant Rd, Elephant and Castle, London SE17 1LB, UK

Leños y Carbon — a vast venue in Elephant and Castle — is one of the best places in the city not just to watch sport among South American fans, but also one a fine restaurant in which to experience generous, fairly priced Colombian food. A mixed grill includes chicken, beef and pork steaks, huge Colombian sausages and a rack of fatty pork ribs; churrasco al carbón is a thick slab of T-bone steak blackened, crispy on the outside and still rosy within. Equally good to try are cassava fries, plantains, and a selection of delicious Colombian fruit juices, particularly the guanábana or lulo, diluted with either water or milk.

113 Elephant Rd, Elephant and Castle, London SE17 1LB, UK
020 7407 8865
020 7407 8865

Golazio

59 Camberwell Rd, Walworth, London SE5 0EZ, UK

Anyone who spent the 1990s and 2000s watching James Richardson sit with an espresso, cannolo, and pile of Italian sports papers on Football Italia will love Golazio, and so will anyone who enjoys pizza and beer. This is a sports bar for the obsessive as much as the casual observer, with 1990s and contemporary football on the screens and hot, decent pizza by the slice on the plates. Italian craft beer, natch.

59 Camberwell Rd, Walworth, London SE5 0EZ, UK
07926 054554
07926 054554

Brigadiers

1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR, UK

The latest addition to the formidable JKS portfolio, Brigadiers’ opening in Bloomberg Arcade was one of the most anticipated of the year. True to its promise to capture the social atmosphere and camaraderie of past Indian army mess bars, Brigadiers will be showing the World Cup from three screens in its Blighters dining room, where visitors can fill up on the Indian barbecue menu while watching the game.

1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4N 8AR, UK
020 3319 8140
020 3319 8140

Bar Kick

127 Shoreditch High St, Shoreditch, London E1 6JE, UK

Bar Kick can get raucous when there’s a big game on, and it’s bang in the middle of Shoreditch, but its table football, long beer list, and decently made cocktails make for a winning combination whether it’s heaving with rival fans or quiet on a night with no game.

127 Shoreditch High St, Shoreditch, London E1 6JE, UK
020 7739 8700
020 7739 8700

The Yucatan

121 Stoke Newington Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8BT, UK

With five big screens and 15 TVs, the Yucatan is a fine example of a sports bar with all the character of a dodgy local. The décor is mismatched, there’s a lively, ever-so-slightly intimidating atmosphere for football matches, and there are no sophisticated food or beer options to speak of. But that’s not the point.

121 Stoke Newington Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8BT, UK

The Wheatsheaf

6 Windus Rd, Cazenove, London N16 6UP, UK

The little-known Wheatsheaf is a welcome contrast to the gentrified watering holes of Stoke Newington. It’s populated with long time local regulars, there’s a free jukebox, and fancy ale is nowhere to be seen. If Manchester United are playing, the die-hard contingent of cockney reds will drown out the commentary. Come for the match, stay for the lock-in.

6 Windus Rd, Cazenove, London N16 6UP, UK

Mama Shelter London - Shoreditch

437 Hackney Rd, London E2 8PP, UK

The ground floor of this modern, slightly OTT hotel on Hackney Road in east London is a grown up choice for a comparatively low-key football watching experience. There’s plenty of space, lots of TV screens, and functioning air conditioning. On the snacks menu, a croque madame is the route to travel; on Sundays, go for the roast.

437 Hackney Rd, London E2 8PP, UK
020 7613 6500
020 7613 6500

The Coppermill

205 Coppermill Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 7HF, UK

If way out east, perhaps after a walk on the marshes, The Coppermill, tucked away at the bottom of the market at the end of Copper Mill lane, is probably the best bet in Walthamstow for a hearty atmosphere on match days. Good pub grub (BBQ burgers, hot dogs etc) compliments decent beer — think Greene King IPA, Fullers ESB and London Pride — and a local, honest vibe.

205 Coppermill Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 7HF, UK
020 8520 3709
020 8520 3709

William The Fourth Pub | Leyton

816 High Rd, London E10 6AE, UK

Leyton’s William the Fourth was refurbished back in 2019 at the hands of new owners, Rose Pubs, who are behind other East End favourites like Homerton’s Adam and Eve. Gone are the dusty carpets of old, but the pub has retained much of its local appeal, and two new big screens installed in the courtyard beer garden — ready to show Premier League and Champions League matches as well as this tournament — make a welcome addition.

816 High Rd, London E10 6AE, UK
020 8556 2460
020 8556 2460

The Kings Arms

55 The Grove, London W5 5DX, UK

Wood-panelled and pleasingly old-fashioned, the Kings Arms offers a decent beer selection and, crucially, two large screens at either end of the bar — one projected — for maximum football viewing pleasure.

55 The Grove, London W5 5DX, UK
020 8567 0606
020 8567 0606

Related Maps