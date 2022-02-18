 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A view of the Westfield Stratford City shopping mall in...
A view of Westfield Stratford, its restaurants waiting inside.
Andrea Baldo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Where to Eat at Westfield Stratford City

The pick of the 70+ restaurants at the huge shopping centre

by Shekha Vyas
A view of Westfield Stratford, its restaurants waiting inside.
| Andrea Baldo/LightRocket via Getty Images
by Shekha Vyas

Visiting a restaurant at Westfield Stratford City means visiting the largest — and undoubtedly the most populous — shopping centre in Europe, which is evident by the sheer tidal wave of people that pass through its doors on a daily basis. Families pushing prams like race cars, large groups of milkshake and bubble-tea drinking teens and those harried-looking few, there to grab that one thing from click-and-collect before making a quick exit.

Westfield has a polarising effect; people either love it or hate it. Either way, its vastness makes every shopping trip feel like wading through purgatory. Everything takes way longer than it should, meaning the likelihood of ending up there for at least one mealtime is high. Despite being entirely made up of chains, some worthwhile food can be found. Here’s where to eat.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Japan Centre

1 Montfichet Rd
London E20 1GL, UK
0870 820 0055
0870 820 0055
Situated in the “Eastern Market Hall”, this is one of the highlights at Stratford City. Browse the freshly made range of sushi, sashimi and hot sozai food, to eat in or takeaway. Party platters are available for advanced order and, for something sweet, matcha desserts are also sold on-site. Shelves are stocked with imported Japanese staples which can add some variety to the weekly shop.

2. Karaway Shop

2 Montfichet Rd
London E20 1EJ, UK
020 8534 4458
020 8534 4458
An offshoot of the popular Baltic bakery in Borough Market, not only is the rye bread delicious and fresh but there are options to take away all sorts of loaves and cakes for a quick snack.

3. Pasta Remoli Westfield Stratford

Montfichet Rd
London E20 1GP, UK
020 8555 9149
020 8555 9149
Choose a fresh pasta; choose a sauce; top with cheese. It couldn’t get more simple.

4. Waitrose & Partners Stratford London

The Arcade 1 Lower, Ground Floor
London E20 1EH, UK
020 8534 3986
020 8534 3986
With a whole section devoted to lunch items, sandwiches, a sushi counter and plenty of free samples, the only grocery store in the shopping centre itself is a fairly foolproof option for grab and go.

5. Cafe Rasa Malaysia

Great Eastern Market, Lower Ground Floor Westfield Stratford City
London E20 1EJ, UK
020 8534 2831
020 8534 2831
A Malaysian cafe serving salads, noodles and curries; great for those looking for hot food. There are snacks like spring rolls and karipap, or more substantial dishes like nasi lemak and flaky roti canai served with curry.

6. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

6 Westfield Ave
London E20 1EH, UK
Part of the ripple of a fast-food resurgence in the city, this American fried chicken giant launched its flagship London store in the latter half of 2021, to colossal queues. It has replaced the KFC in the shopping centre and serves up Louisiana-inspired classics. Housed downstairs in the food court, there are two self-service kiosks but be warned — the hype is real. There are still colossal queues.

7. Greggs

Lower Ground Floor Westfield Shopping Centre
London E20 1EH, UK
020 8555 6996
020 8555 6996
Doesn’t really need an introduction. Bakes, sausage rolls, sandwiches and sweets — mealtime sorted.

8. Franco Manca

Unit 203, The Balcony Westfield
London E20 1GN, UK
020 8522 6669
020 8522 6669
Having rapidly evolved from its Brixton roots to now operating 60 outlets in the UK, this sourdough Neapolitan pizza business is both familiar and reliable. With a straightforward menu and regularly updated specials, it is also easier on the purse than some of its pizza peers upstairs.

9. Five Guys Westfield Stratford

Unit LR09, Westfield stratford city
London E20 1EJ, UK
020 8221 1838
020 8221 1838
Another American fast-casual restaurant chain focused on hamburgers, hot dogs, and French fries. Consistent burgers, at a decent price.

10. Mr. Pretzels

Kiosk k.1016, Westfield London Shopping Centre Ariel Way
London W12 7SL, UK
07526 788877
07526 788877

Hot pretzels here are pleasantly reliable and satisfy that carby craving. Plain or seeded pretzels come with a choice of toppings like cinnamon sugar, parmesan or even prepared like a pizza, with stretchy cheese, pepperoni and olives.

11. Krispy Kreme

Unit K02 16a The Arcade, Westfield stratford city
London E20 1EH, UK
01276 601170
01276 601170
Usually a non-mention. At Westfield, worth visiting because seeing the small conveyor belt of freshly fried, hot doughnuts, lining up to get covered in sugary glaze, evokes a certain childish delight. Surprisingly good with a coffee.

12. Yifang Fruit Tea Westfield Stratford City

Westfield Stratford City, Gallery, 203 Montfichet Rd
London E20 1EJ, UK
020 8050 5268
020 8050 5268
Shopping can be thirsty work. This collaboration with Wanyoo brings two great things, boba-based fruit tea and gaming, under one roof. Unwind by playing games to earn tea-based rewards or be a tea-sipping spectator at one of the regular tournaments. Either way, Yi Fang offers a glimpse of what the new generation of leisure sites within retail properties could be.

13. Passyunk Avenue

Level 1 World Food Court, Westfield Ave
London E20 1ES, UK
020 8519 0092
020 8519 0092
Another marriage of food and games, Passyunk Avenue serves Philly cheesesteaks on Italian white bread, as well as wings, fries and hotdogs from its food-court location. Afterwards, head across the court to Home Run House opposite, to play at one of the batting cages.

14. Neat Burger

Neat Burger
London E20 1GN, UK
020 4580 1256
020 4580 1256
An extensive menu of plant-based burgers, such as the classic hamburger, or a play on the icons, like “Fillet-No-Fish”, is on offer here. As well as the wide variety of burgers in both adult and child portions, there are burger bowls, vegan dogs and nuggets, sides and Hackney Gelato to choose from.

15. Honi Poke

Montfichet Rd
London E20 1EJ, UK
020 8221 7300
020 8221 7300
Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls with cubes of fresh fish, rice, pickles, and a variety of sauces to choose from: easy to make a custom lunch on the fly.

Related Maps