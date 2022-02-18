Where to Eat at Westfield Stratford City

Visiting a restaurant at Westfield Stratford City means visiting the largest — and undoubtedly the most populous — shopping centre in Europe, which is evident by the sheer tidal wave of people that pass through its doors on a daily basis. Families pushing prams like race cars, large groups of milkshake and bubble-tea drinking teens and those harried-looking few, there to grab that one thing from click-and-collect before making a quick exit.

Westfield has a polarising effect; people either love it or hate it. Either way, its vastness makes every shopping trip feel like wading through purgatory. Everything takes way longer than it should, meaning the likelihood of ending up there for at least one mealtime is high. Despite being entirely made up of chains, some worthwhile food can be found. Here’s where to eat.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.